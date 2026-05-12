Emmanuel Macron stops Africa-France summit session to scold noisy crowd: ‘This is a total lack of respect’

A viral video from the event shows Macron rising from his seat as an African speaker addressed the audience. Walking toward the stage and cutting through the ongoing speech.

French President Emmanuel Macron briefly halted proceedings at the 2026 Africa Forward Summit after becoming visibly frustrated with the noise inside the venue during a session at Nairobi University in Kenya on Monday.

A viral video from the event shows Macron rising from his seat as an African speaker addressed the audience. Walking toward the stage and cutting through the ongoing speech, he drew a lighthearted remark from one of the panellists, who joked, “Already? You’re not waiting for your turn.”

Moments later, Macron took the microphone and addressed the crowd directly. “Excuse me, everybody,” he said, before repeatedly calling out “Hey” in an attempt to quiet the room.