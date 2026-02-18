‘Running in Mumbai traffic deserves a medal’: French President Emmanuel Macron’s morning jog stuns internet

French President Emmanuel Macron kick-started his three-day official trip to India with a morning jog in Mumbai on Tuesday. Macron landed in the city around midnight, accompanied by France’s First Lady, Brigitte Macron.

In a viral video, Macron can be seen jogging through Mumbai’s Churchgate area with his team. He is seen dressed in blue shorts and a T-shirt. He was accompanied by his security as well as Indian security personnel, while officers from the Mumbai Police were deployed along the route.

The video has since gone viral, drawing a range of reactions. “Thats the kind of good infrastructure we have!!” an X user wrote. “It’s pretty cool that he chose to experience the city like a local before his high-level meetings with PM Modi,” another user commented.

“He really soaked in the local vibe. Running in Mumbai traffic deserves a medal on its own!” a third user reacted.

This marks Macron’s fourth official visit to India since assuming office in 2017. Upon arrival at Mumbai airport, Macron and the first lady were received by Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat and Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Macron’s visit to India will end on Thursday. He will travel to New Delhi to take part in the AI Impact Summit 2026 on Wednesday and Thursday.

Soon after Macron’s arrival, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed him on X. “India looks forward to your visit and to advancing our bilateral ties to new heights. I am confident that our discussions will further strengthen cooperation across sectors and contribute to global progress. See you in Mumbai and later in Delhi, my dear friend @EmmanuelMacron,” he wrote.