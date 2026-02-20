‘Thank you, India’: French President Emmanuel Macron’s ‘Dhurandhar’ video from India trip goes viral

Macron’s three-day visit was marked by a series of high-level engagements, he attended the India AI Impact Summit 2026 and held detailed talks with Modi in New Delhi

French President Emmanuel Macron signed off on his high-profile India tour with a cinematic flourish, sharing a 43-second montage set to the song “Na De Dil Pardesi Nu” from the Hindi film Dhurandhar. The video quickly caught the internet’s attention.

The clip stitched together moments from Macron’s packed itinerary, from his ceremonial welcome and bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to temple visits, cultural interactions, and the Indian dishes he sampled. It also featured his meeting with actor Manoj Bajpayee, a podcast recording with Raj Shamani, and even a casual street jog in Mumbai.

“Thank you, India,” Macron wrote on X, expressing appreciation for the hospitality he received during the trip.