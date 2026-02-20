‘Thank you, India’: French President Emmanuel Macron’s ‘Dhurandhar’ video from India trip goes viral

The clip assembled moments from Macron’s busy schedule, including his ceremonial welcome, bilateral talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and visits to temples.

By: Trends Desk
2 min readNew DelhiFeb 20, 2026 03:37 PM IST
French President Emmanuel Macron signed off on his high-profile India tour with a cinematic flourish, sharing a 43-second montage set to the song “Na De Dil Pardesi Nu” from the Hindi film Dhurandhar. The video quickly caught the internet’s attention.

The clip stitched together moments from Macron’s packed itinerary, from his ceremonial welcome and bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to temple visits, cultural interactions, and the Indian dishes he sampled. It also featured his meeting with actor Manoj Bajpayee, a podcast recording with Raj Shamani, and even a casual street jog in Mumbai.

“Thank you, India,” Macron wrote on X, expressing appreciation for the hospitality he received during the trip.

Watch the video:

 

Social media users were quick to respond, many praising the warmth and the optics of the India–France partnership.

One user commented, “This is how diplomacy should look. Turning foreign visits into real economic & strategic wins for BOTH nations not just photo-ops. President Macron consistently backs strong India-France collaboration. Many PR teams can learn from this. Respect.”

Also Read | ‘I didn’t know what was happening’: Sam Altman’s reaction after hand-raising moment with PM Modi goes viral

Another added, “The song selection is top notch.”

Music label Saregama, which owns the Dhurandhar album, also joined the conversation, quipping, “Now this is a Dhurandhar-level meeting!”

Story continues below this ad

Macron’s three-day visit was marked by a series of high-level engagements. He attended the India AI Impact Summit 2026 and held detailed talks with Modi in New Delhi.

Even amid the serious diplomatic agenda, the film-inspired montage added a distinctly cultural touch to Macron’s India trip — and the internet clearly approved.

 

