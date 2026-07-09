Emmanuel Macron appears to attempt hand kiss, Turkish First Lady pulls away: WATCH

A brief interaction involving French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish First Lady Emine Erdoğan has become one of the most discussed moments from the recent Nato gathering, with social media users divided over whether it reflected a cultural misunderstanding or simply a courteous diplomatic gesture.
During the official reception hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Emine Erdoğan ahead of a Nato dinner, world leaders and their spouses lined up to exchange greetings at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.
As Macron approached the Turkish First Lady, he appeared to lean forward in what many interpreted as an attempt to perform the traditional European gesture of kissing a woman’s hand. However, Emine Erdoğan seemed to gently withdraw her hand before the gesture could be completed, creating a moment that was caught on camera.
The brief exchange was widely shared online, with many users dissecting the body language of both leaders.
🤝 An awkward moment between Macron and Turkey’s First Lady at the NATO summit is going viral
Footage from the event appears to show French President Emmanuel Macron attempting to kiss Emine Erdoğan’s hand, but she keeps hold of her wrist and the gesture never happens.
That… pic.twitter.com/9XKK9yrxGz
— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) July 8, 2026
The footage quickly spread across social media platforms, prompting users to offer different interpretations of what had happened.
One user wrote, “This is a well-known gesture, you do it like kissing a lady’s hand but from a distance. Nothing wrong with it. The thing that is maybe not well accepted by ladies with veils to touch another man than her husband!”
Another commented, “Diplomatic body language always gets analyzed far beyond the moment itself.”
A third user defended Macron’s gesture, saying, “Kissing a lady’s hand is classic, deeply respectful gesture rooted in European nobility and etiquette. Macron acted like a gentleman, as always.”
According to the caption accompanying the viral post, “It’s also possible Macron had no intention of actually touching her hand with his lips. Under modern diplomatic etiquette, if such a gesture is made at all, it is typically symbolic rather than an actual hand kiss.”
While there has been no official comment from either side regarding the exchange, the clip has continued to fuel conversations online about diplomatic customs, cultural differences, and personal boundaries during high-profile international events.
This is not the first time Macron has found himself at the centre of online discussion over an interaction with a fellow leader.
Recently, the French President shared another widely discussed moment with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni during a meeting at the Élysée Palace in Paris. A greeting between the two briefly appeared to turn into an extended cheek-to-cheek kiss, leaving Meloni momentarily caught off guard before both leaders quickly moved on.
Like the latest incident, that exchange also triggered widespread debate online, with many users discussing the fine line between diplomatic tradition, etiquette, and personal space.