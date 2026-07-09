Emmanuel Macron appears to attempt hand kiss, Turkish First Lady pulls away: WATCH

A brief interaction involving French President Emmanuel Macron and Turkish First Lady Emine Erdoğan has become one of the most discussed moments from the recent Nato gathering, with social media users divided over whether it reflected a cultural misunderstanding or simply a courteous diplomatic gesture.

A greeting that quickly drew attention

During the official reception hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Emine Erdoğan ahead of a Nato dinner, world leaders and their spouses lined up to exchange greetings at the Presidential Complex in Ankara.

As Macron approached the Turkish First Lady, he appeared to lean forward in what many interpreted as an attempt to perform the traditional European gesture of kissing a woman’s hand. However, Emine Erdoğan seemed to gently withdraw her hand before the gesture could be completed, creating a moment that was caught on camera.