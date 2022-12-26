scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 26, 2022

‘Captain Claus, requesting permission for take-off’: Emirates plane being pulled like Santa Claus’ sleigh wins hearts online

As people rejoice in the Christmas festive fervour, Emirates, an airline company, has shared a video on Instagram which has racked up 21.9 million views in two days. On Christmas Eve, the airline company posted the quirky video showing a plane decked up like Santa’s sleigh and taking off, rendering an effect of Santa Claus’ travelling in the air.

The clip shows the aircraft with Santa’s iconic cap on top being pulled by reindeers. As the plane takes off, it seems like a sleigh is hovering in the air. The airport has also got the Christmas makeover as the festival themed bags are seen piled up in carts. Along with the sound of the plane taking off, sleigh’s movement is also heard in the background.

Emirates also extended Christmas greetings in the caption. “Captain Claus, requesting permission for take-off. Merry Christmas from Emirates,” read the caption.

Netizens cannot stop gushing over the video and many praised the editing skills. A user commented, “wish they credited the editor.” Another user wrote, “This is Brilliant!!!! Who made this.” A third user commented, “Incredible marketing.”

Spreading Christmas cheer, several videos and photographs did rounds on social media. Canada’s special holiday train decked up with lights and moving through icy landscape grabbed eyeballs online. The train offered free concerts at pit stops and shone light on popular artists. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train management raised $1.3 million and 121,000 pounds of food for local food banks across Canada and the United States between November 23 and December 19.

