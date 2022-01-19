Emirates has a new Burj Khalifa ad. It has a new twist this time

In one of the most spectacular ads of recent times, Emirates Airlines left people stunned when they placed a woman on top of Burj Khalifa last year. If that wasn’t enough to leave everyone in a frenzy, they now have a new one.

The latest advertisement once again features stuntwoman Nicole Smith-Ludvik—and an A380 aircraft. Dressed as Emirates’ cabin crew member, Smith-Ludvik is seen on top of the world’s tallest building as the massive plane takes a ride around.

Smith-Ludwik, a skydiver and yoga instructor, is also seen holding flashcards. “I’m still here,” says the first one. She continues to change the cards and one of them says, “Finally, here come my friends,” as the huge aircraft is seen approaching.

The perfect timing of the plane with special Dubai Expo-themed decals flying past Smith-Ludvik, showing the picturesque town below, has once again blown away people’s minds.

If that wasn’t enough, the clip ends with her waving at the flight as the camera suddenly zooms out again, making the ad, not for the very faint-hearted.

Watch the video here:



“The world’s greatest show brings friends together on top of the world’s tallest building. Enjoy a free Expo 2020 Dubai day pass with every ticket. Fly Emirates, Fly Better,” the company wrote while sharing the new ad.

In August last year, the breathtaking ad by the airlines inviting people to the United Arab Emirates (UAE), particularly the Dubai Expo, left netizens in awe. Smith-Ludvik took the world by surprise standing on the terrace of the world’s tallest building with a card that read, “Fly Better”.

Like the last time, Emirates has also released a behind-the-scenes video revealing some of the details of the shooting.

The end result may look seamless but Emirates revealed that the video was shot after “meticulous planning” by their pilots and other experts. “It may look easy but to get this shot for our new advertisement, we flew 11 times around Burj Khalifa,” the company said about the moment the carrier is seen flying behind the woman.

Highlighting another aspect of the challenging shoot, it added the huge aircraft was flown only at a speed of 145 knots, a speed “really slow for an A380.”

They also said although it may appear to be closer, the aircraft was 0.5 mile away zooming in to show how far the pilots were. To level with the world’s tallest building, they had to take the plane for “a spin around Dubai”.

While most said they “got goosebumps” watching the clip, others questioned if such carbon emission was okay just for an advertisement.