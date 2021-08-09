Watch: Viral ad by Emirates shows woman standing on top of Burj Khalifa

The advertisement provoked multiple reactions online. While many are shocked by the stunt, others said they were impressed with Nicole's bravery.

In what is bound to inspire awe and dread in equal measure among viewers, the latest advertisement by Dubai-based airlines Emirates features a woman standing on top of the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

The advertisement, which was released to celebrate the decision allowing quarantine-free travel between Britain and the United Arab Emirates, was shot without the use of a green screen or special effects, according to the carrier, the Khaleej Times reported. The 33-second promotional video titled ‘We’re on top of the world’, which has now gone viral, shows a woman dressed as a cabin crew welcoming passengers back to Dubai after it was added to UK’s amber travel list.

Previously, Dubai was a part of its red list that mandated fully vaccinated travellers from the middle-eastern country to undergo compulsory 10-day quarantine in hotels after entering the UK.

However, the celebratory video is not for the faint-hearted. When the camera suddenly zooms out, the woman is seen standing on top of the world’s tallest building — the Burj Khalifa. The clip concludes with a “See you in Dubai” tag line.

Watch the video here:

At first glance, the advertisement looks no different featuring an airlines staff holding informative cards. However, it is only in the final moments that the viewers will be in for a shock when the smiling woman is seen standing on the 830-metre-high tower.

The clip triggered a wide range of responses, with many speculating the use of CGI.

Featuring in the advertisement was Nicole Smith-Ludvik, who according to her Instagram page is a “world traveller, skydiver, yoga instructor, hiker, adventurer”. In a thank you post to the airlines, Nicole wrote, “This is, without a doubt, one of the most amazing and exciting stunts I’ve ever done.”

The advertisement provoked multiple reactions online. While many are shocked by the stunt, others said they were impressed with Nicole’s bravery. Many also said that they were curious to watch the “behind the scenes” moments of the shooting of the advertisement.