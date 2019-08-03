Emirates’ aircraft makes majestic landing, leaves netizens impressed

Toggle Menu
According to Gulf Today, the aircraft A380 emerged from the low-lying clouds before it touched down and has become an internet sensation with 76,000 likes and 25,000 retweets.

Everybody talks about ‘making a grand entrance’, and that’s exactly what happened in a now viral video of an Emirates aircraft “majestically” emerging from a blanket of clouds.

Emirates Airlines’ recently tweeted a video of an A-380 landing on the runway with the caption: “Now that’s how you make a grand entrance”. The video, which has left netizens mesmerized, is an internet sensation with 76,000 likes and 25,000 retweets.

Let’s see how Twitterians reacted to the landing:

The Dubai-based airline, recognised for its exceptional operations, took home the coveted award of Best Airline Worldwide this year, reported Gulf News.

