Emirates’ aircraft makes majestic landing, leaves netizens impressed

Everybody talks about ‘making a grand entrance’, and that’s exactly what happened in a now viral video of an Emirates aircraft “majestically” emerging from a blanket of clouds.

Emirates Airlines’ recently tweeted a video of an A-380 landing on the runway with the caption: “Now that’s how you make a grand entrance”. The video, which has left netizens mesmerized, is an internet sensation with 76,000 likes and 25,000 retweets.

Now that’s how you make a grand entrance. Video credit: Tom Jones pic.twitter.com/ojAOguED4D — Emirates Airline (@emirates) July 31, 2019

Let’s see how Twitterians reacted to the landing:

Beautiful shot, great entrance indeed. — Clive Hallam (@challam19) August 1, 2019

It was like: Make way for the King!!! — Kristian Canoy (@kristiancanoy12) July 31, 2019

Mind blowing. Awesome video shooting. It’s looking like, King coming down on the runway. 👍👌 — Soumya Chakraborty ~ সৌম্য চক্রবর্তী (@Soumya1408) August 1, 2019

The best airline in the world Emirates airline👍 — mayda marashlian (@MMarashlian) August 1, 2019

Hey @DaveWallsworth that’s some way to an entrance! Beautiful sight — A K (@andykilloran) August 1, 2019

Amazing clip 💗💗💗💗 — M.Zafaryab Ahmed (@MZA_AECs) July 31, 2019

The Dubai-based airline, recognised for its exceptional operations, took home the coveted award of Best Airline Worldwide this year, reported Gulf News.