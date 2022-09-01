Emirates air hostess welcomes toddler son onboard flight to Dubai. Video melts hearts

For people who work in the aviation industry, it is always a pleasure when they get a chance to fly with their families. In an adorable moment, an Emirates air hostess got the opportunity of boarding her toddler son on a flight to Dubai. A video posted on the Instagram account flygirl_trigirl shows the sweet interaction between the two and it’s heart-warming to watch.

The hostess is seen standing at the gate of the aircraft as she is welcoming the passengers onboard. Then, her toddler son comes with his passport and boarding pass in hand. “Thank you so much,” she says as she takes the boarding pass and asks him for a hug. The boy gives his mother a hug and even waves to the camera being held by his father. “The biggest VIP I’ve ever had the pleasure of boarding, and fly back to Dubai,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by V E E (@flygirl_trigirl)

The post also contains a photograph of the woman posing with her husband and son. Posted a week ago, it has received more than 11,000 likes so far. Netizens loved the interaction between the woman and her son and posted several comments.

“So beautiful,” commented an Instagram user. “The sweetest,” wrote another. “Omg that’s so cute !!!!” said a third. “The best video that I have ever seen recently really,” wrote another. A fifth said, “Now that is excessively cute!”