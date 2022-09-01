scorecardresearch
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022

Emirates air hostess welcomes toddler son onboard flight to Dubai. Video melts hearts

The Emirates airline air hostess got the opportunity to board her toddler son on a flight to Dubai.

Emirates, airlines, air hostess, toddler son, flight, Dubai, viral, trending, Indian ExpressThe Emirates airline air hostess welcomed her toddler son onboard a flight to Dubai.

For people who work in the aviation industry, it is always a pleasure when they get a chance to fly with their families. In an adorable moment, an Emirates air hostess got the opportunity of boarding her toddler son on a flight to Dubai. A video posted on the Instagram account flygirl_trigirl shows the sweet interaction between the two and it’s heart-warming to watch.

Also Watch |Pilot surprises parents by flying them home. Watch heart-warming video

The hostess is seen standing at the gate of the aircraft as she is welcoming the passengers onboard. Then, her toddler son comes with his passport and boarding pass in hand. “Thank you so much,” she says as she takes the boarding pass and asks him for a hug. The boy gives his mother a hug and even waves to the camera being held by his father. “The biggest VIP I’ve ever had the pleasure of boarding, and fly back to Dubai,” says the caption of the video.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by V E E (@flygirl_trigirl)

The post also contains a photograph of the woman posing with her husband and son. Posted a week ago, it has received more than 11,000 likes so far. Netizens loved the interaction between the woman and her son and posted several comments.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...Premium
Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recy...
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loansPremium
Government to banks: Complaints, give more education loans
Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘crusader of peace’Premium
Why Rajiv Gandhi hailed Mikhail Gorbachev as ‘crusader of peace’
Electricity Amendment Bill 2022: A mixed bagPremium
Electricity Amendment Bill 2022: A mixed bag

“So beautiful,” commented an Instagram user. “The sweetest,” wrote another. “Omg that’s so cute !!!!” said a third. “The best video that I have ever seen recently really,” wrote another. A fifth said, “Now that is excessively cute!”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 01-09-2022 at 11:27:04 am
Next Story

Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram will soon get paid features: Report

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

UN rights office publishes Xinjiang report opposed by China

UN rights office publishes Xinjiang report opposed by China

US FDA clears booster shots for Omicron: All you need to know

US FDA clears booster shots for Omicron: All you need to know

Bihar: RJD's Kartik Kumar resigns as minister

Bihar: RJD's Kartik Kumar resigns as minister

Forced conversion to Christianity is on, need law: Akal Takht Jathedar

Forced conversion to Christianity is on, need law: Akal Takht Jathedar

Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled
Only for Subscribers

Rubble to tiles and bricks — how Supertech twin tower debris will be recycled

Premium
Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Reddy and Adani in US

Indian-American doctor files lawsuit against PM Modi, Reddy and Adani in US

Dobriyal's scene-stealing performance highlights entitlement of youth
Good Luck Jerry

Dobriyal's scene-stealing performance highlights entitlement of youth

Jacqueline knew of Sukesh’s criminal past, enjoyed proceeds of crime: ED

Jacqueline knew of Sukesh’s criminal past, enjoyed proceeds of crime: ED

'Never had difficulties meeting Sonia… had problems meeting the young man': Azad

'Never had difficulties meeting Sonia… had problems meeting the young man': Azad

Premium
Officials spar over user fee for Gujarat's Atal Bridge, days after PM inauguration

Officials spar over user fee for Gujarat's Atal Bridge, days after PM inauguration

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 01: Latest News
Advertisement