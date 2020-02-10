‘Look who’s back’: Eminem surprise performance at Oscars shocks fans

Oscars 2020: From the movie “8 Mile”, the song — Lose Yourself — won an Oscar back in 2003 for the best original song. Oscars 2020: From the movie “8 Mile”, the song — Lose Yourself — won an Oscar back in 2003 for the best original song.

While the 92nd Academy Awards night witnessed some spectacular performances, it was Eminem who stole the show with his surprise appearance.

The 47-year-old American rapper received a standing ovation when he performed his Oscar-winning song Lose Yourself — 18 years after winning the award. From the movie “8 Mile”, the song won an Oscar back in 2003 for the best original song. However, the rapper was not present at the ceremony back then to receive the award. He later took to Twitter to share a clip of his friend Luis Resto accepting the Oscar along with a caption that read, “Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity… Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry, it took me 18 years to get here.”

Look, if you had another shot, another opportunity… Thanks for having me @TheAcademy. Sorry it took me 18 years to get here. pic.twitter.com/CmSw2hmcZo — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) February 10, 2020

Social media was flooded with confused and shocked reactions when Eminem appeared on the stage moments after Lin-Manuel Miranda introduced a song medley award show.

“After 18 years of winning an Oscar. Look who’s back. (not literally cause he didn’t show up in 03). Eminem freaking killed it,” tweeted a user while sharing a video of the rapper’s Oscar stint.

and this

my fav moment

better late than never

lose yourself #Eminem best original song 2002 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/dZFxA6YznU — Reena Kanji (@ReenaKanji) February 10, 2020

#Eminem didn’t attend Oscars when he won first Oscar for Hiphop genre and 18 years later performs his one the most iconic Oscar winning song “Lose Yourself” at #Oscars is the biggest event of the century👑 pic.twitter.com/fbdSDca5SQ — EMINƎM HUB (@Shadyinfo) February 10, 2020

After 18 years of winning an Oscar.

Look who’s back. ( not literally cause he didn’t showed up in 03 )

Eminem freaking killed it 🔥 🔥 🔥

Standing ovation #eminem #Oscar2020 pic.twitter.com/9tujOGsfgp — Zeeshan Khalid (@pjzaks313) February 10, 2020

Eminem made a performance at the #Oscars

my reaction: pic.twitter.com/S6N7QA73pR — Isa ツ (@BlackDeadBelle) February 10, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd