Eminem opens restaurant called Mom’s Spaghetti, turns up in person to serve customers

It is rare for Eminem to make a public appearance. So, it was quite a pleasant surprise for his fans when the renowned rapper and songwriter not just arrived at Mom’s Spaghetti, the new restaurant that he has opened in downtown Detroit, but also served food to the customers. Fans were quick to recognise him at the counter window when he himself served them the takeout orders.

Mom’s Spaghetti, the name of the new vegan-friendly restaurant on Woodward Avenue, has been taken from one of his songs called ‘Lose Yourself‘. The lyrics of this 2002 hit goes: “His palms are sweaty/ knees weak, arms are heavy/ There’s vomit on his sweater already/ mom’s spaghetti”.

Customers who turned up at the restaurant were delighted to see the iconic rapper taking the orders and obliging his fans with selfies.

May E! have your attention please: Eminem’s mom opened a restaurant called Mom’s Spaghetti, and the real slim shady is taking orders. (📷: Getty Images) pic.twitter.com/yePHF3AXSu — E! News (@enews) September 30, 2021

CNN reported that the menu just has three simple Italian items. A plate of the restaurant’s signature dish called Mom’s Spaghetti has a pocket pinch of $9, which goes up to $12 if meatballs are added. There is another dish called Spaghetti Sandwich which costs $11. Beverages and water are available for $4.

Eminem announced the launch of the pop-up eatery on his Twitter handle. He posted a video introducing it along with the caption “Moms spaghetti it’s alllllll ready Detroit! Come thru Wednesday” and a link to the official site attached to it. “Mom’s Spaghetti – It’s All Ready,” reads the tagline of the restaurant in the promo video.

According to USA Today, an outlet of Mom’s Spaghetti was first launched in 2017 as a ‘pasta pop-up’ at The Shelter in Detroit at the time of the release of Eminem’s “Revival”.

As per the Entertainment Weekly, Paul Rosenberg, Eminem’s manager, said in a statement, “The previous pop-ups were really a test for us to determine whether there was enthusiasm for a regularly-occurring Mom’s Spaghetti spot that would be open all year long.”