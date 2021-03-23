Watch: Emergency services in Australia rescue 20 dogs from floodwaters, ‘great job’, say netizens

The dogs, which were a mix of Belgian Malinois and German Shepherds, were put in animal carries before taken to safety.

Twenty dogs were rescued by the Australian emergency services after floodwaters submerged the breeding kennel in Sydney on Monday.

A video of the rescue, which has now gone viral on social media, features the rescue workers ferrying the rescued canines on inflatable boats. According to a report, the dogs, which were a mix of Belgian Malinois and German Shepherds, were put in animal carriers before being taken to safety.

“As long as all the animals and our staff are all okay, that’s really all we care about and everything else is replaceable,” Sharon, the breeder and trainer operating the kennel, told the news website.

Watch the video here

Australian emergency services rescued 20 dogs from rising floodwaters https://t.co/q6ozvJRnVl pic.twitter.com/eufT1Qb9qF — Reuters (@Reuters) March 22, 2021

In the 52-second clip, which has garnered over 62,000 views, the animals are being transferred from the carriers to the vehicle before being taken away.

Several states across Australia have received incessant rains over the past three days causing widespread destruction and calls for mass evacuations. Here are some of the many reactions to the viral clip:

Well done! — Huckleberry ButRcup (@HuckBeryButRCup) March 22, 2021