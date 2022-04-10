Elon Musk’s suggestion for Twitter headquarters shocks netizens

Elon Musk, Twitter Inc’s biggest shareholder, has shocked netizens as he posted several suggestions for the micro-blogging platform Sunday. While suggesting changes to Twitter Blue premium subscription services, he also cheekily asked users if the company’s headquarters in San Francisco should be converted into a homeless shelter. He poked fun saying no one shows up anyway.

Convert Twitter SF HQ to homeless shelter since no one shows up anyway — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 10, 2022

With 15 hours left for the poll to end, 10 lakh votes have been recorded so far. Notably, 91 per cent of the voters gave thumbs up and a meagre 9 per cent said no.

While some users were left confused about the intention behind Musk’s post and came up with suggestions, other users found it funny and shared memes.

See reactions:

Twitter ceo reading this tweet pic.twitter.com/6koniE6VHB — Not Jerome Powell (@alifarhat79) April 10, 2022

You’re the richest person in the world, don’t pretend like you suddenly care about homeless population, you could give away a fraction of your wealth and do much more for them than the Twitter HQ could ever do. — Frankie Ippolito (@FrankieIpp) April 10, 2022

Please @elonmusk explain this more in detail, bc ur tweet is shocking to me (San Franciscan here) Does ur tweet mean u dislike SF or ur don’t see point keeping that building or combo of both or something else …? — Old Fashioned SF Parent (@PowellMason415) April 10, 2022

Remember @elonmusk that the role of a board member is to makes decisions as a fiduciary on behalf of shareholders — Gabriel Navarro (@gabenavarro) April 10, 2022

Could be a world-class facility with job retraining, detox and overdose prevention services, internet skills building, link to permanent housing across the country, comprehensive medical services, and beyond! Show folks how to do it right! — Stefan Baral (@sdbaral) April 10, 2022

Elon while the rest of the Twitter Board Members look on RN: pic.twitter.com/7rHB3sbfj8 — Colt Yohman (@CStyles45) April 10, 2022

Is he saying let everyone work from home? Reduce the rent burden, and turn it into a tax cut by donating to charity? Because that’s some mad genius shit lol. — Who Is Gary Gensler? (@WhosGaryGensler) April 10, 2022

Can I move there? pic.twitter.com/uY3QYDj7vc — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) April 10, 2022

i saw more homeless people in one day in SF than i have in my entire life in the UK — Someone Mysterious (@someonemstrious) April 10, 2022

Twitter SF staff after watching the vote: pic.twitter.com/QresixGtAA — amit (@iamamitgawde) April 10, 2022

He also listed the top ten most followed Twitter accounts and added that most of these “top” accounts tweet rarely and post very little content. The list included former US president Barack Obama, singer Justin Bieber, and Musk himself as well.

Musk, who disclosed a 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter, became a member of the board of directors recently. The Tesla CEO with 81.2 million followers tweeted about Twitter Blue, “Everyone who signs up for Twitter Blue (ie pays $3/month) should get an authentication checkmark.”

“Blue already has a modifiable 20 second time to edit tweet feature,” he added. “And no ads. The power of corporations to dictate policy is greatly enhanced if Twitter depends on advertising money to survive,” Musk said in another tweet.

Before this, Musk held a poll on Twitter on April 4 asking if people want the microblogging site to have an edit button. To which, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal asked users to vote carefully.