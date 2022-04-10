scorecardresearch
Elon Musk’s suggestion for Twitter headquarters shocks netizens

April 10, 2022 5:10:13 pm
Elon Musk, Twitter headquarters, Twitter headquarters poll, Elon Musk, Twitter, memes, San Francisco, indian expressWhile some users were left confused about the intention behind Musk's post and came up with suggestions, other users found it funny and shared memes.

Elon Musk, Twitter Inc’s biggest shareholder, has shocked netizens as he posted several suggestions for the micro-blogging platform Sunday. While suggesting changes to Twitter Blue premium subscription services, he also cheekily asked users if the company’s headquarters in San Francisco should be converted into a homeless shelter. He poked fun saying no one shows up anyway.

With 15 hours left for the poll to end, 10 lakh votes have been recorded so far. Notably, 91 per cent of the voters gave thumbs up and a meagre 9 per cent said no.

See reactions:

He also listed the top ten most followed Twitter accounts and added that most of these “top” accounts tweet rarely and post very little content. The list included former US president Barack Obama, singer Justin Bieber, and Musk himself as well.

Musk, who disclosed a 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter, became a member of the board of directors recently. The Tesla CEO with 81.2 million followers tweeted about Twitter Blue, “Everyone who signs up for Twitter Blue (ie pays $3/month) should get an authentication checkmark.”

“Blue already has a modifiable 20 second time to edit tweet feature,” he added. “And no ads. The power of corporations to dictate policy is greatly enhanced if Twitter depends on advertising money to survive,” Musk said in another tweet.

Before this, Musk held a poll on Twitter on April 4 asking if people want the microblogging site to have an edit button. To which, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal asked users to vote carefully.

