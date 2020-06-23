Elon Musk’s interaction with son ‘X Æ A-12’ goes viral, netizens come up with hilarious memes

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms with many gushing over the interaction between the father-son duo. Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms with many gushing over the interaction between the father-son duo.

While the name of Elon Musk’s son created quite a buzz on social media, it is now a video of the SpaceX CEO’s interaction with the newborn that has gone viral on social media.

Shared by his mother Maye Musk, the 15-second video features Elon speaking to his son ‘X Æ A-Xii’ and asking him whether he recognises his voice or not.

“Do you recognise my voice? Who am I? This is your dad speaking. Hello,” Musk can be heard saying in the clip, which has now garnered over 3 million viewers.

Elon Musk and his partner Claire Grimes had announced the birth of their newborn son ‘X Æ A-12’ earlier this month and had left netizens wondering how the name was to be pronounced.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms with many gushing over the interaction between the father-son duo. However, some also felt that Musk’s words “This is your dad speaking” should be turned into a meme.

We urgently need the new meme “This is you dad speaking”! — World of Engineering (@engineers_feed) June 22, 2020

“Hello, this is your Dad speaking, voice activation code B-2488642, requesting administrative parental access.” — Nick (@Nick17836254) June 22, 2020

this is your dad speaking. helo baby x. we have a new mission for you. — 🍉 (@eloequence) June 23, 2020

What a wonderful family moment to share with all of us. — Jamie Groh (@AlteredJamie) June 22, 2020

“Who am I” hitting them with that existetialism while they’re young — German baguette boy (@mathieu_wessel) June 22, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd