Tuesday, June 23, 2020
Elon Musk’s interaction with son ‘X Æ A-12’ goes viral, netizens come up with hilarious memes

"Do you recognise my voice? Who am I? This is your dad speaking. Hello," Musk can be heard saying in the clip, which has now garnered over 3 million viewers.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 23, 2020 10:09:16 pm
elon musk, elon musk kid, elon musk, X AE A-XII Musk, Grimes, Maye Musk, twitter Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms with many gushing over the interaction between the father-son duo.

While the name of Elon Musk’s son created quite a buzz on social media, it is now a video of the SpaceX CEO’s interaction with the newborn that has gone viral on social media.

Shared by his mother Maye Musk, the 15-second video features Elon speaking to his son ‘X Æ A-Xii’ and asking him whether he recognises his voice or not.

“Do you recognise my voice? Who am I? This is your dad speaking. Hello,” Musk can be heard saying in the clip, which has now garnered over 3 million viewers.

Elon Musk and his partner Claire Grimes had announced the birth of their newborn son ‘X Æ A-12’ earlier this month and had left netizens wondering how the name was to be pronounced.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms with many gushing over the interaction between the father-son duo. However, some also felt that Musk’s words “This is your dad speaking” should be turned into a meme.

