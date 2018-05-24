Elon Musk to roll out website to rate the credibility of journalists; Twitterati think it’s a ‘good idea’

Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Here’s why you should binge-watch Damaged, India’s first show about female serial killer
In the wake of the series of fake news floating around in the online space, Elon Musk found it "extremely" important to stand against the media, who roll it out. To get rid of the problem, he seems to have come up with a solution.

Written by Anjali Jha | New Delhi | Updated: May 24, 2018 6:09:21 pm
After cool gadgets, gizmos, rockets, high-tech cars, tunnels, brain-linked computers, candy, the SpaceX co-founder Elon Musk announced that he is going to create a website that would give credibility ratings to individual journalists and news organisations based on their supposed truthfulness.

In the wake of the series of “fake news”, Musk found it “extremely” important to stand against the media, who roll it out, according to the South African-born American business magnate. “Going to create a site where the public can rate the core truth of any article & track the credibility score over time of each journalist, editor & publication. Thinking of calling it Pravda …”, Musk tweeted.

Musk previously came up with similar kind of ideas but this time, it seems all real. An Economist reporter Mark Harris tweeted some evidence that proved there was really a “Pravda Corp” coming up.

