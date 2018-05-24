Elon Musk to roll out website to rate the credibility of journalists; Twitterati think it’s a ‘good idea’

SpaceX co-founder Elon Musk is tired of fake news, and he seems to have a solution. (Source: Bloomberg) SpaceX co-founder Elon Musk is tired of fake news, and he seems to have a solution. (Source: Bloomberg)

After cool gadgets, gizmos, rockets, high-tech cars, tunnels, brain-linked computers, candy, the SpaceX co-founder Elon Musk announced that he is going to create a website that would give credibility ratings to individual journalists and news organisations based on their supposed truthfulness.

In the wake of the series of “fake news”, Musk found it “extremely” important to stand against the media, who roll it out, according to the South African-born American business magnate. “Going to create a site where the public can rate the core truth of any article & track the credibility score over time of each journalist, editor & publication. Thinking of calling it Pravda …”, Musk tweeted.

Going to create a site where the public can rate the core truth of any article & track the credibility score over time of each journalist, editor & publication. Thinking of calling it Pravda … — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 23, 2018

Even if some of the public doesn’t care about the credibility score, the journalists, editors & publications will. It is how they define themselves. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 23, 2018

Create a media credibility rating site (that also flags propaganda botnets) — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 23, 2018

Come on media, you can do it! Get more people to vote for you. You are literally the media. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 24, 2018

Amazingly, the “media is awesome” vote is declining, despite hundreds of articles attacking this very poll🤔 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 24, 2018

Musk previously came up with similar kind of ideas but this time, it seems all real. An Economist reporter Mark Harris tweeted some evidence that proved there was really a “Pravda Corp” coming up.

Er, he’s not kidding folks. I noticed that one of Musk’s agents had incorporated Pravda Corp in California back in October last year. I was wondering what it was all about… https://t.co/y8xGGzwb3M pic.twitter.com/rTazUDUFMb — Mark Harris (@meharris) May 23, 2018

Here are some of the reactions.

Facts can be demonstrated true or false. Opinions are subjective. — Troy (@TroyHOZ) May 23, 2018

The best thing about Elon Musk’s anti-media meltdown is that Grimes’ mom is… a journalist.https://t.co/anbBDWv3AO — Ryan Mac (@RMac18) May 23, 2018

OMG no. On Facebook people routinely use the “this is spam” flag for articles they simply disagree with! We need better fact-checking practices in online media, not some sort of ‘vote if you reckon this story got it right’. — Signe Dean (@nevertoocurious) May 24, 2018

But trolls and spambots could ruin it. Need a good plan to counter them — Virtual Anomaly (@Virtualanom) May 23, 2018

good idea but it won’t work because everyone is biased and will vote for the sources they agree with — soung yavage (@soungyavagee) May 23, 2018

And would be cool to give the public “virtual medals” for doing their research and finding the facts. — Evelyn Janeidy Arevalo (@JaneidyEve) May 23, 2018

Well…that would be a roadblock for you or I..but me thinks Elon musk could find a way around that — Eric Schultz (@Eric_in_Texas) May 23, 2018

What are your thoughts on Elon Musk’s new idea? Tell us in the comments below.

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd