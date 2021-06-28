‘Next 50th on Mars’: On Elon Musk’s birthday, netizens celebrate with memes

Updated: June 28, 2021 7:38:40 pm
SpaceX CEO Elon Musk turns 50 today, and while his mother Maye Musk posted a throwback picture of him as a baby to wish her son, netizens decided to celebrate the day with creative memes.
Born on June 28, 1971, Musk has a following of over 57 million on Twitter, where he often shares witty tweets, posts and information on subjects such as cryptocurrencies ‘Dogecoin’, Tesla, space explorations, and Mars travel plans. Interestingly, on Father’s Day, Musk, who is among the top five richest people in the world, was also called ‘Dogefather’ of the crypto world.
On his birthday, his fans and followers decided to make the most of the day to wish the billionaire. Soon, hashtags such as #happyBirthdayMusk, #Dogefather, #Tesla began trending on the microblogging website.
Here, take a look at some of the many memes and jokes shared online.
Happy Birthday @elonmusk you’re not one year older you’re one year better. Wishing you everything that brings joy in life. 🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🚀🌕 LETS GO TO THE MOON!! @VitalikButerin @SnoopDogg @mcuban @DogecoinRise @DogecoinRide @ItsDogeCoin #dogearmy #dogecoin #DogeFather pic.twitter.com/4KygMvDDi5
— Youngfactor305 (@Youngfactor305) June 28, 2021
#DogeFather
Believe in Elon musk supremacy pic.twitter.com/WFP3MfprNq
— fullvikas (@not_vikash) June 20, 2021
A very Happy Birthday Elon Musk for 50th Birthday #HappyBirthdayElonMusk pic.twitter.com/UwaVmwRKGt
— Brij Yadav (@BrijYadav33) June 28, 2021
happy birthday bro pic.twitter.com/LHlK7vPe7U
— the kidd89 (@Kidd89The) June 28, 2021
@elonmusk Happy birthday is too auto-grats, like birthday cards, so I maked you a meme card. pic.twitter.com/5r5B4Rwl2N
— Brian R (@BrianRo22174530) June 28, 2021
#HappyBirthdayElonMusk #ThankYouElon $doge #Dogecoin pic.twitter.com/wwL7nIJWVL
— doge (@Dogeinvesting) June 28, 2021
Happy 50th year on Earth.🌏
.
.
Next 50th on Mars….🚀👍#HappyBirthdayElon #HappyBirthdayElonMusk pic.twitter.com/BgZyiridMp
— Sujal Shrestha (@hellosujal) June 28, 2021
#DogeArmy Tomorrow Is @elonmusk
Birthday. Let’s Have A MASSIVE #ElonCelebration For Him. pic.twitter.com/F53v0yLyVt
— Doge Army China (@doge0328) June 28, 2021
