Elon Musk’s announcement about charging $8 for the blue tick inspires meme fest

Elon Musk, who is officially the new CEO of Twitter, has announced users will need to pay $8 (approximately Rs 650) for its Blue service, which will include a host of perks such as the blue tick (the verified badge), the option to edit tweets, and post longer audios or videos.

The decision to offer a paid verified tick, which is seen as a status symbol, has created much controversy. In response to critics, Musk tweeted early Wednesday, “To all complainers, please continue complaining, but it will cost $8”, thus confirming the decision.

With this move, Musk aims to create a different revenue stream for Twitter, which overwhelmingly depends on advertisers. Additionally, Musk believes that the prevalence of paid users will help them “defeat the bots and trolls”. Twitter users will also see fewer ads on their feed.

Initially, it was speculated that the price for blue tick would be kept at $20 (approximately Rs 1,650). To this, popular writer Stephen King had tweeted he would quit Twitter if this policy is implemented. In response, Musk publicly bargained with King and wrote, “We need to pay the bills somehow! Twitter cannot rely entirely on advertisers. How about $8?”.

Musk’s tweet Wednesday inspired a host of memes and prompted #bluetick to trend on Twitter.

Currently, any Twitter account that is “authentic, notable, and active” can apply to get verified by filling up an application. Before 2016, Twitter use to reach out to celebrities or other public figures to confirm their identities and authenticate their accounts.