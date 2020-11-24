How people reacted to Elon Musk beating Bill Gates to become world’s second-richest person

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk was declared the world’s second-richest person after he surpassed Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates, and there were plenty of comments about the development on social media.
Musk’s net worth rose more than $7.2 billion on November 23, driven by another surge in the Tesla’s share prices, said the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. With recent gains, the current net worth of the 49-year-old entrepreneur stands at $127.9 billion.
Musk has added $100.3 billion to his net worth this year, the most by anyone on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The index is a ranking of the world’s 500 richest people. The SpaceX CEO was ranked 35th in January.
Given Musk’s popularity and influence on social media, there were plenty of comments and memes regarding this development:
Elon Musk right now: #ElonMusk #BillGates #SecondRichest #Tesla pic.twitter.com/TnzynBN1iN
— Anwar Shaikh (@iamandy1987) November 24, 2020
#ElonMusk right now- pic.twitter.com/ntdlzraQvB
— Nomita Kumawat (@KumawatNomita) November 24, 2020
#ElonMusk at the moment pic.twitter.com/RDhQLO51oO
— Ravish #SMM (@RavishSMM) November 24, 2020
So Finally @elonmusk became the 2nd Richest Person surpassing the great Bill Gates
💯 #BillGates #ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/7id1QKhIo9
— SUMIT KR YADAV (@iamsky____) November 24, 2020
#ElonMusk surpasses #BillGates to become the world’s second richest person
Elon Musk rn : pic.twitter.com/lu9ae6VChB
— 🆁🅸🆂🅷🅰🅱🅷 ⍟ (@rishabh_memes) November 24, 2020
#ElonMusk beats #BillGates to become second richest person
Meanwhile #ElonMusk : 😎 pic.twitter.com/POngE3is1q
— Aniket Stark (@blueaviator_) November 24, 2020
KING is always a KING 🌚 pic.twitter.com/0vGUotHKHz
— sagar (@saaaagard) November 24, 2020
#ElonMusk becomes 2nd richest person by surpassing #BillGates
* le Elon musk:- pic.twitter.com/uKXBWsRQrL
— एक वळू (@im_Udaysinh) November 24, 2020
#ElonMusk to #BillGates now : pic.twitter.com/06zSsXT2iH
— ⚡R.S.R⚡ (@Rishiicasm) November 24, 2020
#ElonMusk right now 😂 pic.twitter.com/RkvxoJ4KyY
— Prathamesh Padwal (@hippoprathamesh) November 24, 2020
Elon Musk to bill gates #ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/3c03gkGtgm
— Fabtober (@fabtober) November 24, 2020
#ElonMusk#BillGates trying to calculate that how to become 2nd reachest person again in the world😅😅 : pic.twitter.com/m3TWI3sPVR
— 𝕯𝖎𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖓𝖙 𝕻𝖆𝖙𝖊𝖑 (@_Dishant7) November 24, 2020
Elon musk becomes the 2nd richest person in the world👀 #ElonMusk #BillGates pic.twitter.com/PQt1no7jNb
— Akku🙂 (@Lost_Soul_138) November 24, 2020
#ElonMusk becomes 2nd richest person in world by surpassing #BillGates
**Ambani be like :- pic.twitter.com/5OudDnEsHw
— Tushar Jadhav (@JadhavTushar999) November 24, 2020
#ElonMusk becomes 2nd richest person surpassing #BillGates
Meanwhile #JeffBezos and #ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/9jxIQC20Nu
— Mayank Mishra (@itsMayankMishra) November 24, 2020
With his recent gains, Musk now remains only behind Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, whose net worth is about $182 billion. However, it’s not the first time Musk surpassed Gates, having done it earlier in 2017. Gates had held on to the top spot for years before losing it to Bezos in 2017.
