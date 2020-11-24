How people reacted to Elon Musk beating Bill Gates to become world’s second-richest person

Beginning of 2020, Musk was ranked 35th in the list.

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk was declared the world’s second-richest person after he surpassed Microsoft Chairman Bill Gates, and there were plenty of comments about the development on social media.

Musk’s net worth rose more than $7.2 billion on November 23, driven by another surge in the Tesla’s share prices, said the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. With recent gains, the current net worth of the 49-year-old entrepreneur stands at $127.9 billion.

Musk has added $100.3 billion to his net worth this year, the most by anyone on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. The index is a ranking of the world’s 500 richest people. The SpaceX CEO was ranked 35th in January.

Given Musk’s popularity and influence on social media, there were plenty of comments and memes regarding this development:

With his recent gains, Musk now remains only behind Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, whose net worth is about $182 billion. However, it’s not the first time Musk surpassed Gates, having done it earlier in 2017. Gates had held on to the top spot for years before losing it to Bezos in 2017.

