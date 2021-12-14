Elon Musk, Time’s ‘Person of the Year’ for 2021, attends event with son X Æ A-12. See best memes

As the year comes to an end, Time magazine announced Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk as their “Person of the Year” (POTY) for 2021. While Musk being named as Person of The Year didn’t come as a surprise, it sparked an array of reactions online and many felt there were some more deserving candidates out there. From memes to photoshopped covers of other distinguished people, the internet hasn’t stop buzzing since the announcement was made.

Musk secured the coveted title in a year that saw his electric car company become the most valuable carmaker in the world and his rocket company soar with an all-civilian crew. Musk, who also leads brain-chip startup Neuralink and infrastructure firm The Boring Company, saw some extraordinary growth and inventions this year. Tesla’s market value alone soared to more than $1 trillion this year, making him world’s richest man.

“For creating solutions to an existential crisis, for embodying the possibilities and the perils of the age of tech titans, for driving society’s most daring and disruptive transformations, Elon Musk is TIME’s 2021 Person of the Year,” the magazine’s editor-in-chief, Edward Felsenthal, said.

“The richest man in the world does not own a house and has recently been selling off his fortune,” the magazine wrote while acknowledging his efforts for space missions and making cars that doesn’t require drivers. “With a flick of his finger, the stock market soars or swoons. An army of devotees hangs on his every utterance,” the magazine mentioned as the year gone by witnessed a whirlwind ride of cryptocurrency based on his tweets and memes.

Attending the Time event, Musk turned up at the venue with his toddler, son X Æ A-12, who hasn’t been any less of a social media sensation in the recent past.

Welcome to NYC X Æ A-12 Musk and ⁦@elonmusk⁩! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/H7oF8gdsp7 — Marc Benioff (@Benioff) December 14, 2021

As the news was announced, so many went down meme-route to cheer him for his latest achievement. One spoof edit of the cover even got laughs from the billionaire himself.

🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 13, 2021

However, not all were impressed by the choice and suggested other names who should have won the title as many took this opportunity to bring back the ‘tax the rich’ debate. From Dolly Patron to Britney Spears and police officer who handled Capitol Hill riot, netizens suggested many names and even shared their images on the cover. Here’s how netizens reacted:

This right here is my person of the year. May blessings rain down on you and your fellow Capitol Police Officers. pic.twitter.com/6X2CmyGYhv — Michele Norris (@michele_norris) December 13, 2021

Literally almost anyone else would have made a better Person of the Year for TIME magazine than Elon Musk, but imma just pretend that it was Stacey Abrams. pic.twitter.com/2TstFrA0UG — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) December 13, 2021

What we ordered Vs what we received #TIMEPOY pic.twitter.com/OWCfFbJv5R — Britney Spears France 🇫🇷 (@BritneyActuFR) December 13, 2021

To hell with Elon Musk. The first Native Interior Secretary in U.S. history gets my vote for — Person of the Year. pic.twitter.com/vjKvNwzs0w — Lakota Man (@LakotaMan1) December 14, 2021

Dolly Parton, not Elon Musk deserved to be Time’s Person of the Year. — Aaron Parnas (@AaronParnas) December 13, 2021