Inside Elon Musk’s ‘modest’ Texas home, his mother reveals ‘tough’ reality of staying there: ‘I slept in the garage’

A photo showing the surprisingly simple interior of billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk’s home in Texas has been circulating on social media, drawing widespread attention. The image prompted a response from his mother, Maye Musk, who shared what it was like staying there.

The picture was posted on X by social media user Dima Zeniuk, who wrote, “Elon Musk’s house in Boca Chica, Texas. No fancy things, only what’s essential for living.”

The snapshot appears to show a fairly basic living space. An open kitchen with white cabinets and a refrigerator leads into a modest living area. A wooden table sits in the room, holding a stack of books and a small rocket-shaped sculpture – likely a subtle reference to Musk’s aerospace company, SpaceX.

Nearby, a dining table and chairs are placed close to the kitchen, and a jacket casually thrown over one of the chairs adds to the lived-in, no-frills feel of the space.

Responding to the post, Maye Musk offered a candid account of her stay at the house.

“There is no food in the fridge. The garage where I slept is on the right. The shower only has one towel so I left it for Elon. That was okay with me,” she said.

She added that such conditions did not bother her at all, recalling the tougher environments she experienced growing up. “When I was a child, I’d spend three weeks in the Kalahari Desert without showering. Many times. There was no water. I think my parents prepared me for this luxury.”

Minimalist lifestyle

The photo quickly gained traction online, with many users sharing their reactions. One commenter reflected on the philosophy behind a minimalist lifestyle, writing, “This image captures something profound: true wealth lies not in possessions, but in freedom from them… less became liberation, and only those who’ve lived it truly understand why less is not deprivation, it’s sovereignty.”

Another person praised Musk’s lifestyle, saying, “This is what makes Elon unique! Elon could obviously afford a property that would make Maralago look like a tent. However he wears his mars T-shirts and jeans and lives humbly. Elon is far more relatable to the average person than other people who are only about their money!”

Others related the discussion to their own experiences. One user wrote, “We all need to understand what is essential, and practice it. Sometimes we are obliged to discover it. I am on my 62nd day of ‘van life’ at 70 years old. Learning curve. Getting down to what is essential, and enjoying it.”

Not everyone was impressed, however. One person questioned the admiration surrounding the post, asking, “Why does a billionaire live like a teenager who can’t care for himself and why is this admirable?”

Musk, who also leads electric car maker Tesla, has often spoken publicly about preferring a relatively simple lifestyle despite being the world’s richest person.