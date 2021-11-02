Tweeple divided over Elon Musk’s offer to pay $6 bn if UN has plan to solve world hunger

Much is said about the uneven distribution of wealth across the globe and how the richest people can solve much of the world’s problems. Now, responding to one such remark, billionaire Elon Musk has offered to sell some of his Tesla (TSLA) stock “right now” if the United Nations’ food agency can show him how the money would solve world hunger. His tweet has, nevertheless, left netizens divided online.

UN World Food Programme (WFP) Director David Beasley, in an interview with CNN recently, challenged the ultra-wealthy – in particular the world’s two richest men Jeff Bezos and Musk – to “step up now, on a one-time basis” to help solve the world’s hunger issues. In the interview, Beasley said billionaires could give “$6 billion to help 42 million people that are literally going to die if we don’t reach them. It’s not complicated.”

Reacting to Beasley’s statement, Musk said he is willing to pay the $6 billion if the agency can explain how it will be spent and if they had a plan for it.

But it must be open source accounting, so the public sees precisely how the money is spent. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021

That said, the amount would be approximately just a measly 2 per cent of Musk’s fortune of nearly $300 billion, according to Forbes. His electric car company Tesla Inc surpassed $1 trillion in market value last week. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO whose net worth has ballooned by more than $140 billion this year – courtesy the skyrocketing value of Tesla – is now the world’s richest man.

As the tweet garnered a lot of attention and people started to tag the UN agency for a response, Beasley replied to Musk saying $6 billion will not solve world hunger, “but it WILL prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration and save 42 million people on the brink of starvation. An unprecedented crisis and a perfect storm due to Covid/conflict/climate crises.”

.@elonmusk With your help we can bring hope, build stability and change the future. Let’s talk: It isn’t as complicated as Falcon Heavy, but too much at stake to not at least have a conversation. I can be on the next flight to you. Throw me out if you don’t like what you hear! — David Beasley (@WFPChief) October 31, 2021

He also assured that there is a “system in place for transparency and open source accounting”, while adding that he is willing to “be on the next flight” to meet Musk and discuss everything in detail.

I can assure you that we have the systems in place for transparency and open source accounting. Your team can review and work with us to be totally confident of such. — David Beasley (@WFPChief) October 31, 2021

“Please publish your current & proposed spending in detail so people can see exactly where money goes,” Musk wrote in a Twitter reply, adding, “Sunlight is a wonderful thing.” In a separate tweet, Musk shared a link to a 2015 report alleging that UN peacekeepers were sexually abusing children in the Central African Republic in 2014, seeking answers, “What happened here?”

Please publish your current & proposed spending in detail so people can see exactly where money goes. Sunlight is a wonderful thing. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 31, 2021

As the Twitter exchange continued, it left tweeple divided. While some urged the UN agency to seize the opportunity and share its plans to get the donation, others thought Musk was “never willing to pay”. Although the Twitter ‘dialogue’ didn’t come up with any solution, many critics want the likes of Musk and Bezos to help Earth start colonising outerspace.

What’s interesting is that no one has ever bothered to open @WFP financial statements: https://t.co/AfpFpcSTog

The organization is sitting on cash of “3.35 billion” and investments of “1billion”. @WFPChief why are to you using WFPs own cash & investments to solve world hunger? pic.twitter.com/MZ86xEhR5W — Arora Akanksha (@arora4people) October 31, 2021

If there is anyone who wants to do an investigative piece on the UN, please contact me.

I can point you to their reports that show travel costs of ~$2B each year, @BillGates giving $ to celebrate UN turning 75, then @gatesfoundation advisors billing the UN to travel first class. pic.twitter.com/Wq1pGQO1CI — Arora Akanksha (@arora4people) October 31, 2021

Let’s go @WFPChief. Back up those words with some action. This is your moment — Ashlee Vance (@ashleevance) October 31, 2021

How about you set aside that $6B and create a team with a plan to aid world hunger independent from the UN. That way you won’t have to worry how it’s spent and I believe you’ll accomplish far more than they ever could with it. — Ari (@tripleWRECK) November 2, 2021

$6B is not enough for #ZeroHunger, studies estimate up to $50B annually. Key measures include: adaptation to climate change, ending conflicts, sustainable food systems, holistic and multi-sectoral approaches that involve affected people would be good first steps. — Mathias Mogge (@MathiasMogge) November 1, 2021

Let’s do it @elonmusk we need to start investing in solutions not keep throwing money at the problem! @WFPChief and I with @WCKitchen and many others ready to do it….but first we need to give voice to the voiceless…. — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) October 31, 2021

Say what you want about the Elon thing but if he bought $6 billion of Bitcoin today and then in 10 years distributed it evenly among the world’s poorest billion — ~10,000 sats per person — it would be the most powerful and disruptive act of philanthropy of all time. — Alex Gladstein 🌋 ⚡ (@gladstein) November 1, 2021

Don’t make this the focal point. What is important is that hunger exists in the world and millions of people are suffering from it. With more contribution from wealthy people, political will, and action plan with independent supervision, this can change. Just help! @elonmusk — Vladimir Olarte (@vladimirolarte) November 1, 2021

World hunger is not a money problem, is a political one man. If money in those nations was spent by the people and for the people… Corrupted opticians is the actual problem that keep poor people hunger, not one man that don’t give free money to anyone — DaveSAIN (@KlaxX98) October 31, 2021

We all know the numbers are BS. $6B won’t even make a dent. It is so funny to me that governments around the world cant solve hunger and is relying on one man to solve all the worlds problems. Why do we even have governments if they’re reliant on one man to solve their problems? — Mr. X (@DarthSionX) October 31, 2021

This comment from you @elonmusk is one of the reasons your amazing. Unlike the other super rich, you are willing to actually do things to help, and not one of the ones that just claim they will do this, or that. You walk the walk, and its admirable. You are an amazing human. — dawgyg – WoH (@thedawgyg) November 1, 2021