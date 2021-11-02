scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 02, 2021
Tweeple divided over Elon Musk’s offer to pay $6 bn if UN has plan to solve world hunger

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO was reacting to an interview of UN World Food Programme Director David Beasley in which he urged the world's wealthiest to "step-up" and help find a solution to starvation.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 2, 2021 12:24:37 pm
Much is said about the uneven distribution of wealth across the globe and how the richest people can solve much of the world’s problems. Now, responding to one such remark, billionaire Elon Musk has offered to sell some of his Tesla (TSLA) stock “right now” if the United Nations’ food agency can show him how the money would solve world hunger. His tweet has, nevertheless, left netizens divided online.

UN World Food Programme (WFP) Director David Beasley, in an interview with CNN recently, challenged the ultra-wealthy – in particular the world’s two richest men Jeff Bezos and Musk – to “step up now, on a one-time basis” to help solve the world’s hunger issues. In the interview, Beasley said billionaires could give “$6 billion to help 42 million people that are literally going to die if we don’t reach them. It’s not complicated.”

Reacting to Beasley’s statement, Musk said he is willing to pay the $6 billion if the agency can explain how it will be spent and if they had a plan for it.

That said, the amount would be approximately just a measly 2 per cent of Musk’s fortune of nearly $300 billion, according to Forbes. His electric car company Tesla Inc surpassed $1 trillion in market value last week. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO whose net worth has ballooned by more than $140 billion this year – courtesy the skyrocketing value of Tesla – is now the world’s richest man.

As the tweet garnered a lot of attention and people started to tag the UN agency for a response, Beasley replied to Musk saying $6 billion will not solve world hunger, “but it WILL prevent geopolitical instability, mass migration and save 42 million people on the brink of starvation. An unprecedented crisis and a perfect storm due to Covid/conflict/climate crises.”

He also assured that there is a “system in place for transparency and open source accounting”, while adding that he is willing to “be on the next flight” to meet Musk and discuss everything in detail.

“Please publish your current & proposed spending in detail so people can see exactly where money goes,” Musk wrote in a Twitter reply, adding, “Sunlight is a wonderful thing.” In a separate tweet, Musk shared a link to a 2015 report alleging that UN peacekeepers were sexually abusing children in the Central African Republic in 2014, seeking answers, “What happened here?”

 

As the Twitter exchange continued, it left tweeple divided. While some urged the UN agency to seize the opportunity and share its plans to get the donation, others thought Musk was “never willing to pay”.  Although the Twitter ‘dialogue’ didn’t come up with any solution, many critics want the likes of Musk and Bezos to help Earth start colonising outerspace.

