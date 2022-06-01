Elon Musk talked about putting humans on Mars in 2011, netizens ask for an update

Elon Musk, who is often in the news for his tweets and bold business moves, has again made headlines. This time for something the Tesla CEO said nearly a decade ago.

On Tuesday, a Twitter user who goes by the handle @steinkobbe shared a tweet that linked to an interview that Elon Musk gave in December 2011. In the interview, the Tesla CEO had claimed that SpaceX, his spacecraft engineering company, will be able to send humans to Mars in 10 years.

The video interview was taken by journalist Alan Murray for the Wall Street Journal. While talking about SpaceX, Murray asked Musk, “When are you going to put your first man or woman on other planets?”. To this Musk said, “We are going all the way to Mars. Best case in 10 years, worse case 10 to 15 years”.

Almost a decade later, this interview is going viral. Commenting on the video, a YouTube user wrote, “10 years have passed, how’s that going Elon?”.

Talking about Musk’s ambitious time estimate, a Twitter user wrote, “I guess that’s just billionaires’ version of engineers’ “this feature will take me 3-4 days to implement”.

I guess that’s just billionaires’ version of engineers’ “this feature will take me 3-4 days to implement”. — Vasiliy Zukanov (@VasiliyZukanov) May 31, 2022

In the grand scheme of things it’s a good idea for humans to attempt to colonize other planets for the continuation of our species. And the only way anyone will care about space is through business, so while I hate Elon Musk at least he’s starting a commercial interest in space. — Emily Panasci (@PanasciEmily) May 31, 2022

10 years ago, Elon Musk said he would have people living on Mars by 2022. Instead, he has devoted his time to selling exploding cars, obvious Ponzi schemes and pretending to buy twitter. Maybe 2032, Elon? — Zac (@_Zac_Langdon_) June 1, 2022

Maybe space exploration will solve poverty. Maybe the resources and technological advancements will actually prevent all the apocalyptic sci fi scenarios. Won’t know until we try. If not, at least we won’t be tied to a single fate on one planet. — Eaton Kuntz (@eaton_kuntz) May 28, 2022

It’s been more than 50 years since we fake landed a man on the moon. Now it’s time to set our sights on fake landing a man on Mars. #ElonMusk — Legalman (@USlawreview) May 28, 2022

On social media, many people criticised Musk and other billionaires like Jeff Bezos for spending millions of dollars on space exploration projects when that money can be used to solve real-world problems. However, some defended Musk and appreciated the groundbreaking results that SpaceX has achieved in recent years.