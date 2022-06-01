scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, June 01, 2022
Must Read

Elon Musk talked about putting humans on Mars in 2011, netizens ask for an update

Elon Musk made the claim of landing humans on Mars in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: June 1, 2022 5:31:55 pm
Elon Musk, Elon Musk Mars plan, Elon Musk Space X, Elon musk old interview, Elon musk claimed in 2011 that men will be on mars in 10 years, Indian ExpressMusk is the CEO of SpaceX, spacecraft engineering company.

Elon Musk, who is often in the news for his tweets and bold business moves, has again made headlines. This time for something the Tesla CEO said nearly a decade ago.

On Tuesday, a Twitter user who goes by the handle @steinkobbe shared a tweet that linked to an interview that Elon Musk gave in December 2011. In the interview, the Tesla CEO had claimed that SpaceX, his spacecraft engineering company, will be able to send humans to Mars in 10 years.

ALSO READ |Vir Das compares Elon Musk’s yo-yoing on Twitter deal to his mom shopping at Lajpat Nagar, netizens crack up

The video interview was taken by journalist Alan Murray for the Wall Street Journal. While talking about SpaceX, Murray asked Musk, “When are you going to put your first man or woman on other planets?”. To this Musk said, “We are going all the way to Mars. Best case in 10 years, worse case 10 to 15 years”.

Almost a decade later, this interview is going viral. Commenting on the video, a YouTube user wrote, “10 years have passed, how’s that going Elon?”.

Best of Express Premium
Gujarat: Bad loans under PM’s MUDRA scheme rise 69% in pandemic yearPremium
Gujarat: Bad loans under PM’s MUDRA scheme rise 69% in pandemic year
Explained: Reading GDP growth dataPremium
Explained: Reading GDP growth data
Explained: Gun violence’s rising toll among US childrenPremium
Explained: Gun violence’s rising toll among US children
Realty gains ground lost to Covid: Housing loan offtake upPremium
Realty gains ground lost to Covid: Housing loan offtake up
More Premium Stories >>

Talking about Musk’s ambitious time estimate, a Twitter user wrote, “I guess that’s just billionaires’ version of engineers’ “this feature will take me 3-4 days to implement”.

On social media, many people criticised Musk and other billionaires like Jeff Bezos for spending millions of dollars on space exploration projects when that money can be used to solve real-world problems. However, some defended Musk and appreciated the groundbreaking results that SpaceX has achieved in recent years.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 01: Latest News
Advertisement