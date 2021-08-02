Elon Musk takes son ‘X AE A-XII’ to work, picture goes viral

Space X founder and CEO Elon Musk has once again managed to grab the attention on social media after he posted a picture with his son, X Æ A-12 at the Space X starbase in Texas.

Musk’s tweet comes a few days after he revealed SpaceX manned spacecraft meant to take astronauts to space. Posting a picture with his son on Twitter, Musk wrote, “Installing Starship booster engines for first orbital flight.” The picture instantly went viral on social media.

Installing Starship booster engines for first orbital flight pic.twitter.com/yhqrNFBclh — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 2, 2021

Last year, after his son’s birth, when Musk named him Twitter was flooded with people tried to figure out X’s name’s pronunciation, which later Musk explained during a podcast with American comedian Joe Rogan.

With a following of over 58 million on the microblogging website, the post left Twitter in awe of Musk and his son. Many tweeted how it was “very sweet” of Musk to take his son to work.

What are the chances X’s first word is Starship? — Geoff Barrett 🚀 (@GeoffdBarrett) August 2, 2021

Introducing the kid to the family business.

Early version of human (aka baby) and early version of Starship in one pic. — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) August 2, 2021

im pretty sure his son some day will be a president somewhere or just gonna rule the world — lars vegas (@highichbinlars) August 2, 2021

Just need to run into the office for a sec son. 😆😎 — James Locke (@arctechinc) August 2, 2021

.@ElonMusk‘s son will be welding by the time he’s four year’s old. — Just A. Tinker ✌️ (@John_Gardi) August 2, 2021

Like how you make every day bring your kid to work day — That T3sla Guy (@thatt3slaguy) August 2, 2021

Recently, Space X received a $178 million contract for NASA’s first mission focusing on Jupiter’s icy moon Europa and whether it may host conditions suitable for life”, according to a Reuters report.