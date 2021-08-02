scorecardresearch
Monday, August 02, 2021
Elon Musk takes son ‘X AE A-XII’ to work, picture goes viral

This post, left Twitter in awe of Musk and his son. Many tweeted how this was "very sweet" of him and how his son, X would grow up to be "smart", and as per one user "a president".

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: August 2, 2021 5:49:45 pm
Elon Musk with son at work.

Space X founder and CEO Elon Musk has once again managed to grab the attention on social media after he posted a picture with his son, X Æ A-12 at the Space X starbase in Texas.

Musk’s tweet comes a few days after he revealed SpaceX manned spacecraft meant to take astronauts to space. Posting a picture with his son on Twitter, Musk wrote, “Installing Starship booster engines for first orbital flight.” The picture instantly went viral on social media.

Last year, after his son’s birth, when Musk named him Twitter was flooded with people tried to figure out X’s name’s pronunciation, which later Musk explained during a podcast with American comedian Joe Rogan.

With a following of over 58 million on the microblogging website, the post left Twitter in awe of Musk and his son. Many tweeted how it was “very sweet” of Musk to take his son to work.

Recently, Space X received a $178 million contract for NASA’s first mission focusing on Jupiter’s icy moon Europa and whether it may host conditions suitable for life”, according to a Reuters report.

