Elon Musk’s banter on Twitter with Museum of English Rural Life is the best thing online

If there is one person on Twitter who loves memes and cracking jokes about himself, it’s billlionaire Elon Musk. This sometimes means he changes his profile picture, like his latest one which is of an antique ram. Why? Well, the Tesla CEO changed his photo on Wednesday, popularly known as the ‘absolute unit’, because it was made famous by the Museum of English Rural Life last year and garnered more than 100,000 likes.

Musk tweeted an image of the sheep in response to a post by MIT Technology Review about the world’s biggest airplane, which the journal also dubbed an ‘absolute unit’.

I’m an absolute unit too pic.twitter.com/Rf0BTJmeEN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 17, 2019

Someone then requested Musk to make the ram his profile picture. Almost instantly the SpaceX CEO changed his profile picture, much to the amusement of others. But thanks to a hilarious person manning the museum’s Twitter account, an exchange between Musk and the Museum of English Rural Life has started a laughing riot online.

Make this your profile pic — bryson (@Bryson_M) April 17, 2019

Excuse us @elonmusk but what pic.twitter.com/2c1w8KpaOJ — The Muskeum of Elonglish Rural Life (@TheMERL) April 17, 2019

Are you good with sheep? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 17, 2019

The Museum of English Rural Life responded to Musk’s photo, by changing its profile picture to a photo of Musk. It also altered its name to read: ‘The Muskeum of Elonglish Rural Life’.

Two can play at this game pic.twitter.com/pNbcOkXTZ7 — The Muskeum of Elonglish Rural Life (@TheMERL) April 17, 2019

We dreamed them — The Muskeum of Elonglish Rural Life (@TheMERL) April 17, 2019

But the museum account continued to engage with the billionaire with tweets about putting sheep in space and a jibe on how Musk’s space travel firm SpaceX was created.

“Can we put a sheep into space in a car now please it’s 2019?” the museum wrote first and later adding, “@elonmusk you can keep the absolute unit as your profile picture if you come and judge the sheep at the @Berkshire_show do we have a deal”.

This is how SpaceX started https://t.co/MLUhDC2bLO — The Muskeum of Elonglish Rural Life (@TheMERL) April 18, 2019

You can fire the winner into space — The Muskeum of Elonglish Rural Life (@TheMERL) April 18, 2019

We’re rich in history, which really pays the bills — The Muskeum of Elonglish Rural Life (@TheMERL) April 18, 2019

Switched souls with The Museum of English Rural Lofe https://t.co/X41ZWc9sip — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 19, 2019

Like thug, but rural — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) April 19, 2019

Adam Koszary, who handles the museum’s Twitter handle told BBC that they will change their picture when the billionaire changes his or when people “are confused enough to show up to Elon Musk’s house expecting it to be the Museum of English Rural Life.”

People on the micro-blogging site were left in splits with the friendly banter.

Elon Musk might be the only billionaire who has this kind of humour lol. 😂 https://t.co/I2geRcCMrJ — esmyyy (@esmy_kun) April 19, 2019

We don’t deserve Elon as a meme lord, he is to powerful and incredible https://t.co/2yOqC2fb9u — Wolfen LunaCy (@WolfenLunaCy) April 19, 2019

*Anxiously searches for celebrity to swap profile pictures with* *Like every other public sector social media manager this afternoon* https://t.co/V2G1b3CrHS — National Library of Scotland (@natlibscot) April 18, 2019

Where do I send @theMERL’s Pulitzer nom? Twitter accounts are eligible, yes/yes? https://t.co/6SrcYINtsT — Lura Forcum (@Lura_Forcum) April 18, 2019

Never was this gif more relevant than at this moment. https://t.co/m56ntxwL1d — Stephen Graves (@stephengraves) April 18, 2019

@AlGrenth the genuine, verified Elon Musk account, and the MERL appear to have swapped identities. This is not a drill. Elon Musk is claiming to be an absolute unit. https://t.co/4ZFUYMlZJa — Kirsty Farnfield ♿️ (@scrapchallenge1) April 18, 2019

Now who’s the absolut unit? https://t.co/StMDP9ghKG — Shamir Karkal (@shamir_k) April 18, 2019

Not the internet drama we deserved, but the one we needed https://t.co/ShYpJCbrIv — Phil (@sudomorphism) April 18, 2019

Is this a parody account thats been verified👇😂 https://t.co/PwAIcZqnyY — Johnna💎 (@JohnnaCrider1) April 18, 2019

Whatever the person/people running the @TheMERL is being paid it is nowhere near enough. Unless of course it is actually @elonmusk & then he’s probably got enough wonga to keep him going for a day or two. https://t.co/OFEqS4gbuq — Ally Hunter Blair (@Wyefarm) April 18, 2019

If you’re not following the Museum of English Rural Life, you are missing out. https://t.co/wsJUKuHYFP — Eleanor Harvey (@Temporal_Fugue) April 18, 2019

Guys, @theMERL is trolling Elon Musk. I never knew I needed this but I did and now I’m complete. https://t.co/SXVI0r04KD — Erika Meza (@ErikaDraws) April 18, 2019

Only in 2019 could a museum be found trolling Elon Musk on Twitter. It’s so good. https://t.co/bzaOEJH4Ww — Debs Thorpe (@DebsEThorpe) April 18, 2019