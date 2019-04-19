Toggle Menu
Elon Musk’s banter on Twitter with Museum of English Rural Life is the best thing online

Things started when the Tesla CEO changed his display picture to that of a huge ram, popularly known as the ‘absolute unit’, which was made famous by the Museum of English Rural Life last year.

“Not the internet drama we deserved, but the one we needed,” remarked one user seeing the hilarious thread.

If there is one person on Twitter who loves memes and cracking jokes about himself, it’s billlionaire Elon Musk. This sometimes means he changes his profile picture, like his latest one which is of an antique ram. Why? Well, the Tesla CEO changed his photo on Wednesday, popularly known as the ‘absolute unit’, because it was made famous by the Museum of English Rural Life last year and garnered more than 100,000 likes.

Musk tweeted an image of the sheep in response to a post by MIT Technology Review about the world’s biggest airplane, which the journal also dubbed an ‘absolute unit’.

Someone then requested Musk to make the ram his profile picture. Almost instantly the SpaceX CEO changed his profile picture, much to the amusement of others. But thanks to a hilarious person manning the museum’s Twitter account, an exchange between Musk and the Museum of English Rural Life has started a laughing riot online.

The Museum of English Rural Life responded to Musk’s photo, by changing its profile picture to a photo of Musk. It also altered its name to read: ‘The Muskeum of Elonglish Rural Life’.

But the museum account continued to engage with the billionaire with tweets about putting sheep in space and a jibe on how Musk’s space travel firm SpaceX was created.

“Can we put a sheep into space in a car now please it’s 2019?” the museum wrote first and later adding, “@elonmusk you can keep the absolute unit as your profile picture if you come and judge the sheep at the @Berkshire_show do we have a deal”.

Adam Koszary, who handles the museum’s Twitter handle told BBC that they will change their picture when the billionaire changes his or when people “are confused enough to show up to Elon Musk’s house expecting it to be the Museum of English Rural Life.”

People on the micro-blogging site were left in splits with the friendly banter.

