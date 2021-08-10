Step inside Elon Musk’s Rs 37 lakh home, watch video

Elon Musk lives in a Casita, Boxabl's $49,500 375-square-foot unit, since he thinks of it as being an energy-efficient studio.

When Boxabl announced in November that it was working for a “top secret customer” who would’ve thought it would be business magnate Elon Musk? Boxabl, an organisation making instant, tiny and affordable houses, installed a house in Boca Chica near SpaceX ground zero in Texas for Elon Musk, Inhabitat reported.

Musk, who is touted to be one of the richest people in the world, tweeted in June this year, “My primary home is literally a ~$50k house in Boca Chica / Starbase that I rent from SpaceX. It’s kinda awesome though.”

My primary home is literally a ~$50k house in Boca Chica / Starbase that I rent from SpaceX. It’s kinda awesome though. Only house I own is the events house in the Bay Area. If I sold it, the house would see less use, unless bought by a big family, which might happen some day. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 9, 2021

Musk lives in a Casita, Boxabl’s $49,500 375-square-foot unit, since he thinks of it as being an energy-efficient studio, according to Business Insider. Casitas are brought in boxes, unfolded on destinations and attached to the foundation and utilities. 20-feet Casitas can be folded to about 8.5 feet while being transported.

The makeshift house fits in a kitchen, bathroom, living room and bedroom, along with a media centre. At the cost of $49,500, Boxabl house includes a fridge, dishwasher, oven, microwave, built-in ironing centre and ultra-low utility technology for lower bills. Boxabl founder Galiano Tiramani told Insider that Musk’s association with the brand has generated an interest of the general audience in housing. “The target audience heard about this beforehand, and then the Musk press brought in general audience interest, maybe someone who didn’t care about housing,” he said.

Boxabl builds houses using steel, concrete, foam insulation and laminated panelling which makes Casitas strong enough to be snow-tolerant, resistant to hurricane winds, moulds and floods.

However, despite its popularity and rapidly increasing wait-list, the company has only built three tiny homes so far. Currently, there are around 50,000 people on the waiting list.