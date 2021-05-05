Elon Musk seeks netizens’ help for ‘SNL skit ideas’, prompts hilarious replies

His ideas included "Woke James Bond" and “Irony Man,” who defeats villains using the power of irony," he wrote.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is seeking help from his Twitter followers for ‘skit ideas’ for his upcoming Saturday Night Live (SNL) hosting gig. Musk, over the weekend, put out a call on Twitter, saying, ”Throwing out some skit ideas for SNL. What should I do?” offering a few sketch ideas by himself, featuring business, cryptocurrency, and international intrigue.

Throwing out some skit ideas for SNL. What should I do? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2021

Irony Man – defeats villains using the power of irony — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2021

The multi-billionaire is all set to host the long-running and popular sketch series this Saturday, May 8 with musical guest Miley Cyrus. The 49-year-old quickly received feedback from the internet, with his tweet drawing over 1million likes and over 5 lakh comments.

Baby Shark & Shark Tank merge to form Baby Shark Tank — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2021

Summin about The DOGEFATHER — Chris – Global Shenanigans (@gshenanigans1) May 1, 2021

You on Joe Rogan but he progressively convinces you to take harder and harder drugs — Rusty Cage (@RSTYCG) May 2, 2021

Do a skit where you have to ‘put down’ Dogecoin. — Altcoin Daily (@AltcoinDailyio) May 1, 2021

You and Bezos stuck on Mars together. Forced to survive. Monty python style. — Ross Gerber (@GerberKawasaki) May 2, 2021

Interviewing the first volunteers for Mars. — Scott Adams (@ScottAdamsSays) May 1, 2021

passengers sitting in cyber truck get pelted with rocks from truck demo. Classic bit. — Papa Meat (@meatcanyon) May 2, 2021

Responding to Musk’s tweet, current and former “SNL” cast members like Chris Redd and Jon Lovitz pointed out that the comedy show features sketches, not skits.

First I’d call Em sketches 😂 https://t.co/37liDrKYjo — Chris Redd (@Reddsaidit) May 2, 2021

The decision to cast Musk as this week’s SNL host drew mixed reactions online. He has been accused of undermining the ongoing pandemic and spreading false information regarding the same, calling out his critics on Twitter and also for manipulating the prices of cryptocurrency.