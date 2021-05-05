scorecardresearch
Elon Musk seeks netizens’ help for ‘SNL skit ideas’, prompts hilarious replies

Elon Musk is all set to host the long-running and popular sketch series this Saturday, May 8 with musical guest Miley Cyrus.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 5, 2021 4:55:04 pm
Elon Musk, SNL skit idea on Twitter, Elon Musk SNL host, Elon Musk SNL skit, Elon Musk in SNL, Saturday Night live host Elon Musk, Trending news, Express newsHis ideas included "Woke James Bond" and “Irony Man,” who defeats villains using the power of irony," he wrote.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is seeking help from his Twitter followers for ‘skit ideas’ for his upcoming Saturday Night Live (SNL) hosting gig. Musk, over the weekend, put out a call on Twitter, saying, ”Throwing out some skit ideas for SNL. What should I do?” offering a few sketch ideas by himself, featuring business, cryptocurrency, and international intrigue.

His ideas included “Woke James Bond” and “Irony Man,” who defeats villains using the power of irony,” he wrote.

The multi-billionaire is all set to host the long-running and popular sketch series this Saturday, May 8 with musical guest Miley Cyrus. The 49-year-old quickly received feedback from the internet, with his tweet drawing over 1million likes and over 5 lakh comments.

Responding to Musk’s tweet, current and former “SNL” cast members like Chris Redd and Jon Lovitz pointed out that the comedy show features sketches, not skits.

The decision to cast Musk as this week’s SNL host drew mixed reactions online. He has been accused of undermining the ongoing pandemic and spreading false information regarding the same, calling out his critics on Twitter and also for manipulating the prices of cryptocurrency.

