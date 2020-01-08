Watch: Elon Musk quirky dance at Tesla’s Shanghai event starts laugh riot online

While for some it was robot moves others compared to snake dance. While for some it was robot moves others compared to snake dance.

Tesla founder Elon Musk was in China on Tuesday to mark the first deliveries of the Shanghai-made Model 3 vehicle and to celebrate the occasion, broke out into a dance that he claimed to be NSFW, since he claimed it involved some ‘stripping’.

Musk tore off his blazer and danced around on stage, striking some awkward poses that some on social media were dubbed as the dance moves of a ‘drunk uncle’ at a party. Musk’s tweet of him dancing was viewed 2.5 million times and drew unflattering comparisons to famous Silicon Valley footage of Microsoft chiefs Bill Gates and Steve Ballmer dancing awkwardly at a 1990s Windows launch.

Watch the video here:

The video of the Tesla CEO, who is also extremely popular on social media, quickly went viral on social media. There are now memes of the dance, and in parody videos, the song he danced to at the event was replaced with other songs.

Here are some of the best reactions to the video:

Elon Musk dancing is your dad at a wedding pic.twitter.com/esgNjqFI3A — Sebastian Salek (@sebastiansalek) January 7, 2020

make yourself like a snake, bro 😂https://t.co/AammLrt9N6 — Webtekno (@webtekno) January 7, 2020

I bet Boston Dynamics is mocapping that right now. — Paolo Attivissimo (@disinformatico) January 7, 2020

I say Elon Musk and Theresa May should enter dancing on nice together. pic.twitter.com/HJQxqQbj3S — East Midland Conservative #HeIsYourPM #10MoreYears (@HeIsYourPM) January 7, 2020

Who did it better? pic.twitter.com/NDB038unu5 — Assad Tannous (@AsennaWealth) January 7, 2020

Everyone’s talking about Elon Musk dancing but how quickly forget Tim Cook’s moves pic.twitter.com/C2AZi2NvIp — Steve Kovach (@stevekovach) January 7, 2020

Q: What is Elon Musk’s greatest product reveal ever? A: Clearly this rendition of Fat Joe’s “Lean Back” dance… pic.twitter.com/OMGLscNUAO — Trung Sr. (@onetrunna) January 7, 2020

Yes I made Elon Musk dancing to the F1 theme song because why not pic.twitter.com/3zGIw5G5LL — Jordan (@F1_Jordan) January 7, 2020

Not sure I’ve never seen a CEO dance at a presentation and not afraid to — Amy Ferguson (@coskier61) January 7, 2020

Someone needs to help the tech CEO’s of the world. Between this, the mid-90’s Microsoft crew jamming to windows95 and Jack Ma…they are literally the worst dancers, ever! #dancelessons #SMH — Joshua Konowe (@jkonowe) January 7, 2020

According to CNN Business, Musk also announced that Tesla will also make the Model Y, its lower-priced SUV, at its new Shanghai factory. Musk also plans to open a design center in the country with the aim of creating an “original car” for sale in markets around the world, making its place in the Chinese market quite steady.

The Shanghai factory started with a production capacity of 150,000 Model 3 sedans and Tesla aims to push that to 250,000 vehicles a year, including Model Y, in the plant’s first phase, reports Reuters.

Tesla unveiled its Model Y in March 2019 and said in October that production of the electric compact SUV at its Fremont facility was running ahead of schedule, adding at the time that it expects to launch the model by summer 2020. It has said that margin expectations are higher for Model Y than Model 3, while production costs are roughly the same.

