Wednesday, August 19, 2020
Watch: Elon Musk shares video of ship catching Falcon 9 rocket fairing

Viewed over 5 million times, the video features the exact moment when the ship catches the rocket fairing by using a massive net laid out for it.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 19, 2020 8:53:25 pm
elon musk, elon musk trending, elon musk spacex viral video, back from space, viral video, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express news"Is this real?" asked a user while commenting on the viral clip.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has left netizens mesmerised after he shared a video of a ship recovering a rocket fairing in the middle of the Atlantic ocean. The video shows how the Falcon 9 rocket head was recovered hours after the successful Starlink-10 launch on Tuesday.

“Aloha, welcome back from space Dizzy symbol,” read Musk’s tweet, who recently became the fourth richest person after gaining $8 billion in one day.

Viewed over 5 million times, the video features the exact moment when the ship catches the rocket fairing by using a massive net laid out for it. Here, take a look:

Watch the video here:

Once shared, it did not take long for the video to go viral, prompting several reactions among netizens. Some even called the video fake. “Is this real?” asked a user while commenting on the viral clip.

