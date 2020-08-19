Watch: Elon Musk shares video of ship catching Falcon 9 rocket fairing

"Is this real?" asked a user while commenting on the viral clip.

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has left netizens mesmerised after he shared a video of a ship recovering a rocket fairing in the middle of the Atlantic ocean. The video shows how the Falcon 9 rocket head was recovered hours after the successful Starlink-10 launch on Tuesday.

“Aloha, welcome back from space Dizzy symbol,” read Musk’s tweet, who recently became the fourth richest person after gaining $8 billion in one day.

Viewed over 5 million times, the video features the exact moment when the ship catches the rocket fairing by using a massive net laid out for it. Here, take a look:

Aloha, welcome back from space 💫 pic.twitter.com/xWPN09Wtaw — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 18, 2020

Once shared, it did not take long for the video to go viral, prompting several reactions among netizens. Some even called the video fake. “Is this real?” asked a user while commenting on the viral clip.

Elevator music is underrated! LOL! https://t.co/uk1oUztBAU — helena hamilton (@helenalisa) August 19, 2020

This is amazing https://t.co/X2SydGZQZi — Stephen Dubois (@stevesomewood) August 19, 2020

Yes — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 18, 2020

