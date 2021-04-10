Elon Musk shares video of monkey playing games with its mind, leaves netizens impressed

The clip concludes with the monkey getting a banana as a reward for playing the game using his mind.

Elon Musk’s latest tweet showing a monkey playing a game using his mind has triggered a plethora of reactions on social media.

Taking to the microblogging website, the Tesla CEO retweeted a post by Neuralink along with a caption that read, “Monkey plays Pong with his mind.” He explained, “A monkey is literally playing a video game telepathically using a brain chip!!”

Originally shared by Neuralink, the 3.27-minute clip features Pager, a nine-year-old Macaque using a joystick to play a game on the computer screen. However, moments later when the joystick is disconnected, the monkey is able to continue playing the game using its mind.

Watch the video here:

Musk’s start-up is developing a fully-implanted, wireless, count brain-machine interface (BMI) that would enable people with paralysis to directly use their neural activity to operate various devices with ease. The monkey in the video was implanted with a Neuralink weeks before the experiment was conducted.

In the experiment, the monkey is not only playing the game with its mind, but is also able to adapt to it when the difficulty level is increased. The clip concludes with the monkey being rewarded with a banana.

Since it was shared online, the post has created a buzz with many quite impressed with the experiment. However, many were also reminded of the popular science fiction movie Planet of the Apes.

Well, it all started with Pong pic.twitter.com/1MCAt7u15d — william mwai (@mwai_william) April 9, 2021

MUSK : The ball should not cross the borders or you’ll get 1 banana less. MONKEY: Hold my beer! — V (@ThirdHandSmoker) April 9, 2021

Future entertainment on the journey to Mars? — Erc X (@ErcXspace) April 9, 2021

“Planet of the Apes: The Prequel” — Andy Slye (@slye) April 9, 2021