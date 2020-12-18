scorecardresearch
Friday, December 18, 2020
Elon Musk shares photo of moon with hidden message that delights netizens

Sharing a photo of a full moon in the dark sky, Elon Musk wrote: "Star Light, Star Bright."

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 18, 2020 3:33:56 pm
elon musk, elon musk memes, turn up brightness memes, brightness hidden message memes, moon hidden message photo, viral news, indian expressMany came up with memes who they were blinded by their phone's brightness.

The latest meme tweeted by Tesla CEO Elon Musk reaffirms why he’s such a hit on the platform.

Sharing a photo of a full moon in the dark sky, he wrote: “Star Light, Star Bright.” The text on the meme asked people to make their phone screens brighter.

People who followed the instructions were amused to see a hidden message.

If you increase the brightness of the screen, the text in the image reads: “You, you’re the star”.

Here’s how people reacted to the tweet:

