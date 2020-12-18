Elon Musk shares photo of moon with hidden message that delights netizens

The latest meme tweeted by Tesla CEO Elon Musk reaffirms why he’s such a hit on the platform.
Sharing a photo of a full moon in the dark sky, he wrote: “Star Light, Star Bright.” The text on the meme asked people to make their phone screens brighter.
Star Light, Star Bright pic.twitter.com/6CeTAZSXCO
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2020
People who followed the instructions were amused to see a hidden message.
If you increase the brightness of the screen, the text in the image reads: “You, you’re the star”.
Here’s what it says if you’re still using a Nokia : pic.twitter.com/UnPJXJ7zbr
— Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) December 17, 2020
Here’s how people reacted to the tweet:
This is beautiful! 💕 https://t.co/Ad2DinAz48
— An & für sich (@an_und_fuersich) December 18, 2020
I’ve never been so happy to turn my phone up to full brightness https://t.co/Er2WqW17hi
— Robert (@Rockin_Robin_41) December 18, 2020
Yup! Get out of the darkness and you’ll se the star in yourself 💫 @elonmusk #Star https://t.co/DcTJ4wmrkT
— Taslim Ansari (@00Taslim00) December 18, 2020
You won’t regret it. https://t.co/mt4I981XyH
— Love Kushi (@Zoochi6) December 17, 2020
Then, I turned brightness back down and saw myself lol
— Fell from nest (@Falkwings) December 18, 2020
OMG! It’s Van Gogh – Starry Night!😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/xOhfu19Dq0
— BogusThought🇺🇲 (@billhuang688) December 17, 2020
only one star tonight… turn up your brightness if you dont know who it is? pic.twitter.com/DYHT6jsdqv
— DGKAcid (@DGKAcid) December 17, 2020
, Death Star pic.twitter.com/jIbEs0EO72
— Owen Sparks 🌎 (@OwenSparks_) December 17, 2020
– what you see.
– what we see.@cz_binance @NexoFinance @TheiaSupernova @binance @AntoniNexo $BTC 🚀 pic.twitter.com/wbfhiCFVT4
— A S T A R Ø T H (@Crypto_Astaroth) December 17, 2020
— Adi (@the3mhub) December 17, 2020
When I turn up the brightness of my mobile phone what I see is this pic.twitter.com/GUOcCDjVZU
— Kusha (@KSharmaSparks) December 17, 2020
Light mode users after turning up their brightness: pic.twitter.com/52AZxwQKKp
— R-4-Z #Hammersgrind (@R4Z_GFX) December 17, 2020
Before When I turned up the brightness pic.twitter.com/ycRnDRT0Ay
— Kishan Agrawal (@kishn_Agr) December 17, 2020
Love you Elon! 😊🤗✨
Me, After brightening up my screen👇 😆 pic.twitter.com/mUzg6tHXpB
— 🔋🚀🟠🌞⚡🧠📲⚫ (@Nivetha_7_42) December 17, 2020
