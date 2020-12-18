Elon Musk shares photo of moon with hidden message that delights netizens

Many came up with memes who they were blinded by their phone's brightness.

The latest meme tweeted by Tesla CEO Elon Musk reaffirms why he’s such a hit on the platform.

Sharing a photo of a full moon in the dark sky, he wrote: “Star Light, Star Bright.” The text on the meme asked people to make their phone screens brighter.

Star Light, Star Bright pic.twitter.com/6CeTAZSXCO — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 17, 2020

People who followed the instructions were amused to see a hidden message.

If you increase the brightness of the screen, the text in the image reads: “You, you’re the star”.

Here’s what it says if you’re still using a Nokia : pic.twitter.com/UnPJXJ7zbr — Mohamed Enieb (@its_menieb) December 17, 2020

Here’s how people reacted to the tweet:

This is beautiful! 💕 https://t.co/Ad2DinAz48 — An & für sich (@an_und_fuersich) December 18, 2020

I’ve never been so happy to turn my phone up to full brightness https://t.co/Er2WqW17hi — Robert (@Rockin_Robin_41) December 18, 2020

Yup! Get out of the darkness and you’ll se the star in yourself 💫 @elonmusk #Star https://t.co/DcTJ4wmrkT — Taslim Ansari (@00Taslim00) December 18, 2020

Then, I turned brightness back down and saw myself lol — Fell from nest (@Falkwings) December 18, 2020

only one star tonight… turn up your brightness if you dont know who it is? pic.twitter.com/DYHT6jsdqv — DGKAcid (@DGKAcid) December 17, 2020

When I turn up the brightness of my mobile phone what I see is this pic.twitter.com/GUOcCDjVZU — Kusha (@KSharmaSparks) December 17, 2020

Light mode users after turning up their brightness: pic.twitter.com/52AZxwQKKp — R-4-Z #Hammersgrind (@R4Z_GFX) December 17, 2020

Before When I turned up the brightness pic.twitter.com/ycRnDRT0Ay — Kishan Agrawal (@kishn_Agr) December 17, 2020

Love you Elon! 😊🤗✨

Me, After brightening up my screen👇 😆 pic.twitter.com/mUzg6tHXpB — 🔋🚀🟠🌞⚡🧠📲⚫ (@Nivetha_7_42) December 17, 2020

