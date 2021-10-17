scorecardresearch
Sunday, October 17, 2021
Elon Musk hopes he has enough wealth ‘to extend life to Mars’, but not everyone’s amused

Several netizens wondered why such extensive funds were not being used to resolve problems on Earth

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
October 17, 2021 12:14:51 pm
When it comes to space exploration, the fascination among the world’s richest men for everything extra-terrestrial is unparalleled. Now, as someone pointed out that Elon Musk’s net worth has increased exponentially, the SpaceX CEO acknowledged it and expressed his wish to continue with his mission involving the Red Planet. Before long, his remark garnered a lot of attention and left netizens divided online.

Recently, popular crypto YouTuber Matt Wallace tweeted that Musk is now richer than Bill Gates and Warren Buffett combined, with a net worth equal to 861 billion Dogecoin. In reply, the billionaire entrepreneur wrote: “Hopefully enough to extend life to Mars”.

This comes after the Tesla CEO, in September, became the third person ever to amass a fortune worth $200 billion, according to Forbes, surpassing Amazon founder and rival billionaire Jeff Bezos.

Soon, many joined Wallace and Musk to share memes and jokes wondering if Dogecoin would be the currency on the Red Planet, while others discussed the challenges that lay ahead for Musk’s dream to turn into reality.

Not everyone, though, was thrilled about the idea of leaving Earth and overlooking its problems, wondering why such extensive funds are not being used to resolve problems on the planet that we currently inhabit.

The statement comes amid growing criticism against billionaires for exploring space as a recreational activity when many, including Prince Charles and Bill Gates, have insisted that “we have a lot to do here on Earth”. Several netizens too felt the same after seeing Musk’s response.

Here’s how they reacted to the SpaceX founder’s tweet:

