Elon Musk hopes he has enough wealth ‘to extend life to Mars’, but not everyone’s amused

When it comes to space exploration, the fascination among the world’s richest men for everything extra-terrestrial is unparalleled. Now, as someone pointed out that Elon Musk’s net worth has increased exponentially, the SpaceX CEO acknowledged it and expressed his wish to continue with his mission involving the Red Planet. Before long, his remark garnered a lot of attention and left netizens divided online.

Recently, popular crypto YouTuber Matt Wallace tweeted that Musk is now richer than Bill Gates and Warren Buffett combined, with a net worth equal to 861 billion Dogecoin. In reply, the billionaire entrepreneur wrote: “Hopefully enough to extend life to Mars”.

This comes after the Tesla CEO, in September, became the third person ever to amass a fortune worth $200 billion, according to Forbes, surpassing Amazon founder and rival billionaire Jeff Bezos.

Hopefully enough to extend life to Mars — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 16, 2021

Soon, many joined Wallace and Musk to share memes and jokes wondering if Dogecoin would be the currency on the Red Planet, while others discussed the challenges that lay ahead for Musk’s dream to turn into reality.

Not everyone, though, was thrilled about the idea of leaving Earth and overlooking its problems, wondering why such extensive funds are not being used to resolve problems on the planet that we currently inhabit.

The statement comes amid growing criticism against billionaires for exploring space as a recreational activity when many, including Prince Charles and Bill Gates, have insisted that “we have a lot to do here on Earth”. Several netizens too felt the same after seeing Musk’s response.

Here’s how they reacted to the SpaceX founder’s tweet:

Elon loves Dogecoin and Dogecoin loves Elon — Matt Wallace (@MattWallace888) October 16, 2021

Once Doge reaches moon levels we’ll have enough to reach Mars levels pic.twitter.com/cHIo7Mv7KS — 💸💸💸 (@itsALLrisky) October 16, 2021

Can we pay tickets 🎫 to Mars in #Dogecoin? — Adriano (@AdrianoinJapan) October 16, 2021

It’s been now almost half a century since humans were last on the moon. That’s too long, we need to get back there and have a permanent base on the moon —again, like a big permanently occupied base on the moon. And then build a city on Mars to become a spacefaring civilization. pic.twitter.com/TKWRLc54By — Stacey Roberts (@StaceyR88518720) October 16, 2021

@elonmusk when are we getting this pic of Baby Floki? pic.twitter.com/XqAPqIPiIY — Samitoshi (@Samitoshi_) October 16, 2021

“We gotta be excited about the future. We gotta do things that make us want to LIVE.” -Elon Musk One day humanity will walk on Mars! I only hope I am alive to see it. ❤️ To Mars and beyond! 🚀✨🔴 pic.twitter.com/yCmQKA39uU — Nichole💫 (@nicholemadz) October 16, 2021

Harsh criticism of someone who put nearly their entire fortune on the line to create the electric car revolution, continues to push the limits of battery technology for use in all industries around the globe, and who has put up $100m in pursuit of technology to remove carbon — Sean Creel (@SeanCreel) October 16, 2021

Why not just buy how much as you can of the Amazon forest, work with indigenous to regenerate and preserve it too? I would do that if I had thatkind of means. Simpler than Mars and immediate benefits. — Loic Le Meur (@loic) October 16, 2021

why not investing on the most advanced eBike @AngellBike to extend life on earth 😬 — Marc Simoncini (@marcsimoncini) October 16, 2021

If we can build an atmosphere on Mars. Why can’t we repair the one on earth? 🤔🤔 — Dan D (@DanDanCryproFan) October 16, 2021

Why don’t we make life here on earth, the place where God placed us, better. — Shane Trammel (@ShaneTrammel) October 16, 2021

Why don’t you spend some money on large water purification systems or air filtration systems for inner cities instead of trying to colonize a barren dangerous planet? I get it it’s cool but is it really necessary? Or even Fusion for never-ending energy. Just a thought. — Toby Hodnett (@TobyDtheman) October 16, 2021