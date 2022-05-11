Elon Musk says he would revoke Donald Trump’s Twitter ban, social media erupts: ‘Our worst fears…’

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, May 11, 2022
Elon Musk said the ban had not silenced Donald Trump, but by making him move onto his own Truth Social site, it had amplified his voice among the far right.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 11, 2022 11:37:58 am
Elon musk, donald trump, twitter, trump twitter ban, musk to revoke trump twitter ban, elon musk trump twitter backlash, indian expressElon Musk called Donald Trump's ban "morally wrong and flat-out stupid".

Elon Musk, who has been working on a deal to buy Twitter, announced he will revoke Donald Trump’s permanent ban on the platform once he completes the takeover. The remark has triggered a huge outcry online with many people saying “their worst fear is coming true”.

Speaking at a Financial Times automotive conference Tuesday, Musk said the ban on the 45th US president was a “morally bad decision” and “flat-out wrong”. He continued that banning the Republican politician on the platform “was a mistake because it alienated a large part of the county and did not ultimately result in Donald Trump not having a voice,” as reported by the Wall Street Journal.

Following the Capitol Hill seize in January 2021, Twitter permanently banned Trump, citing repeated violations of company rules. Announcing their decision, the company had then ruled that his tweets were “highly likely to encourage and inspire people to replicate the criminal acts that took place at the US Capitol on 6 January 2021”.

As Musk started drawing flak for his remark to overturn the decision, Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey came out in his support. Echoing Musk’s sentiments, he also tweeted, “Generally permanent bans are a failure of ours and don’t work”.

Most said they were not surprised by Musk’s statement as this is exactly what they feared when he tried to takeover Twitter campaigning for “free speech”. Many also argued that his revoking of the ban would actually mean the opposite. Others highlighted Trump’s past provocative tweets and said if something like the Capitol Hill incident happens again “it will be on Musk”.

Trump, on the other hand, has insisted he will not rejoin Twitter regardless of who owns it. “I am not going on Twitter. I am going to stay on Truth,” Trump was quoted by Fox News as saying last month, following the news of Musk’s Twitter deal.

The world’s richest man made a $44 billion takeover bid on Twitter last month. However, he said it was not a done deal and that ideally it would be completed in the next two to three months.

