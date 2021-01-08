scorecardresearch
Friday, January 08, 2021
How netizens reacted after Elon Musk surpassed Jeff Bezos to becomes world’s richest person

Elon Musk, who is a major share holder in the electric car company Tesla, benefitted from its surging share price over the last year.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | January 8, 2021 12:05:31 pm
Elon Musk, Elon Musk richest person on planet, Elon Musk wealthiest person, Elon Musk net worth, Elon Musk assets, Elon Musk trending, Jeff Bezos, Jeff Bezos net worth, Trending news, Twitter reactions, Indian Express news.As per Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, a ranking of the world’s 500 wealthiest people, Musk is worth $194.8 billion, or $9.5 billion more than Bezos.

Tesla’s chief and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk surpassed Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest man, prompting a variety of reactions online. Musk, who is a major share holder in the electric car company Tesla, benefitted from its surging share price over the last year, news agency Reuters reported.

As per Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, a ranking of the world’s 500 wealthiest people, Musk is worth $194.8 billion, or $9.5 billion more than Bezos.

While many on twitter congratulated Musk for the achievement, others hoped he would put the money to good use. Take a look at some of the reactions here:

A Twitter account, which goes by the name Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley, also shared the news of Musk grabbing the wealthiest person on the planet title, to which he replied “How strange”. In a follow up tweet he wrote, “Well, back to work…”

His less than excited response also garnered netizens attention. Take a look here:

