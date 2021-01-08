How netizens reacted after Elon Musk surpassed Jeff Bezos to becomes world’s richest person

Tesla’s chief and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk surpassed Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos to become the world’s richest man, prompting a variety of reactions online. Musk, who is a major share holder in the electric car company Tesla, benefitted from its surging share price over the last year, news agency Reuters reported.
As per Bloomberg’s Billionaires Index, a ranking of the world’s 500 wealthiest people, Musk is worth $194.8 billion, or $9.5 billion more than Bezos.
While many on twitter congratulated Musk for the achievement, others hoped he would put the money to good use. Take a look at some of the reactions here:
@SlutsMagoo pic.twitter.com/bPs2nQlh8e
— TRIXON (@AnthonyHumdy) January 7, 2021
@Chadix14 told you so… pic.twitter.com/kNnYhJfIEq
— Radix Warrior🦸✨ (@xrdexrd) January 7, 2021
How did Musk make $160bn in one year my brain can’t handle that much money 😭😪
— D.I.E. (@_YongDim) January 7, 2021
No one should have this much money especially when millions are starving…
— Leila (@leilaaaaa_mc) January 7, 2021
Congratulations Elon Musk you are the Best and now the richest. 😎🇨🇦
— Tallpaulcdn (@tallpaulcdn) January 7, 2021
World’s smartest investor: @Grimezsz
— TANNER never SETTLES (@tanurbum) January 8, 2021
Everyone wants to escape to Mars following 2020.
— Consiero (@Consiero) January 7, 2021
No one needs his amount of wealth. Let’s hope he puts it to good use to help others.
— . (@Loreleilyrics) January 7, 2021
I’m glad builders, engineers, and value creators are getting to the top of this list.
There’s no better person than Elon to represent the future ahead of us. From Space exploration, multi-planetary species to the future of mobility.
He is the right person to inspire future gen.
— Marco Mascorro (@Mascobot) January 7, 2021
Just went by the ATM…yep, he just surpassed me too😭😭😭😭
— Taofeek Lawal (@TaofeekLawal) January 7, 2021
💥🔥💯 pic.twitter.com/EJYjfOCIcL
— Abhijith Nair (@iamabhijithnair) January 8, 2021
Elon is the best… He Deserves it 😂 pic.twitter.com/iAoESHV618
— MarioMadness (@MarioMadness1) January 7, 2021
Soon to be the richest person on Mars 😎 pic.twitter.com/CeUedknfc6
— PUSH_THE_FRONTIER (@PushTheFrontier) January 7, 2021
Ça me fait de belles jambes (j’en ai rien à faire) pic.twitter.com/qhFbycO1bx
— Florian_mrt (@mrt_florian) January 7, 2021
😂🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/EWabaR5OnE
— Darryl Spivey (@d_spi) January 7, 2021
A Twitter account, which goes by the name Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley, also shared the news of Musk grabbing the wealthiest person on the planet title, to which he replied “How strange”. In a follow up tweet he wrote, “Well, back to work…”
His less than excited response also garnered netizens attention. Take a look here:
Elon musk be acting like he’s shocked …Teach me your ways sir https://t.co/qU6Io5Qe48 pic.twitter.com/NjMVrBJYaf
— PHOENIX 😈 (@Phoenix_tc_) January 7, 2021
😂😂😂😂 What an absolute legend 👌 https://t.co/iCX6dgN3l7
— Toby (@TobyH2020) January 7, 2021
haha such a quirky guy!!! https://t.co/OgJsSTTi70
— smy (@romafades) January 7, 2021
And if it weren’t for memes we would have never of guessed. Coolest billionaire by far. pic.twitter.com/DsqjryGGdt
— Kevin Hehmeyer (@spaceXcentric) January 7, 2021
Surreal
— Kimbal Musk (@kimbal) January 7, 2021
Taking it like a total chad madlad https://t.co/aN5QB2gjF0
— {blank} (@fuckenweeb) January 7, 2021
