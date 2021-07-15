Elon Musk defends his ‘brutal pic’ with Richard Branson, leaves netizens in splits

Updated: July 15, 2021 1:28:02 pm
Billionaire Richard Branson left people around the world in a frenzy as the entrepreneur hurtled into space aboard his own rocket ship this Sunday. Before the historic Virgin Galactic’s flight, he met another space enthusiast, Elon Musk, and a photo of the duo left many intrigued online. Now, Musk’s reply to one such post has left netizens laughing out loud online.
The SpaceX CEO had come to New Mexico to witness the epic flight and wished Branson via Twitter, “Godspeed!” the pair clicked a picture to commemorate the special event. “Big day ahead. Great to start the morning with a friend. Feeling good, feeling excited, feeling ready,” Brason had tweeted while sharing the picture ahead of the Unity 22 Spaceflight launch.
However, what caught the attention of people online was the setting for the historic picture, which was anything but impressive. Photographed in an open kitchen, with a shabby cabinet in the background, and Musk posing barefoot — the picture got many talking on Twitter.
One Twitter user wondered “what’s the point” of being a billionaire if those are the cabinets — particularly unimpressed by the drawer knobs which she dubbed like googly eyes. “How can you be worried about space when you can’t even manage the sh*t right above the ground???” Twitter user Kelsea Bauman-Murphy (@preachy_spice) wrote. Commenting about the shabby decor, she also shared a meme saying: “Money can’t buy you class”.
to have billions of dollars and THOSE cabinets? what’s the point. pic.twitter.com/GK83UwAE7r
— Kelsea Bauman-Murphy (@preachy_spice) July 12, 2021
googly eyed ass finishings pic.twitter.com/QOnRAi5oyz
— Kelsea Bauman-Murphy (@preachy_spice) July 12, 2021
luann was right pic.twitter.com/bNnCPaUKOw
— Kelsea Bauman-Murphy (@preachy_spice) July 12, 2021
While the post left many in splits and created a hilarious thread, unexpectedly Musk too joined the conversation, although he wasn’t even tagged. He not only explained the reason behind the unimpressive cabinets, but also blamed Branson and said he wasn’t expecting a 3 am picture before the flight to be posted online.
“It was Richard’s rental house, which overall is great, but I agree regarding the cabinets haha,” he replied. “This was 3am, day of flight. Wasn’t expecting this brutal pic of me to be posted, but oh well,” he added.
It was Richard’s rental house, which overall is great, but I agree regarding the cabinets haha. This was 3am, day of flight. Wasn’t expecting this brutal pic of me to be posted, but oh well.
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2021
The Twitter user also played along and replied: “Elon all I want is for you to have a happy life with nice cabinets and hemmed pants. I also would like money. From you. Please.”
Elon all I want is for you to have a happy life with nice cabinets and hemmed pants. I also would like money. From you. Please.
— Kelsea Bauman-Murphy (@preachy_spice) July 14, 2021
His tweets quickly garnered a lot of attention online, with people lauding him for his sense of humour. Others were left in splits that he actually took out time to give an explanation. Many defended him and said that there’s nothing wrong with being humble.
Elon said ‘brutal pic of me”😂. https://t.co/V3o0aODWOU
— Joseph Omotayo (@omotayome) July 14, 2021
WTF HE REPLIED 😭😭💀 https://t.co/8biI9ZgzJV
— junho’s husband (REAL) (@jvnhwu) July 14, 2021
It’s your sense of humor for me https://t.co/lfM9C4p9ln
— Nenyitmwa Chiroma (@Nenyit_Chiroma) July 14, 2021
Obviously the cabinets aren’t important to him😂. https://t.co/poKtsAROmO
— Letty Cortez (@LettyCortez4) July 14, 2021
Yo Elon, I remodel and refurbish kitchen and bathroom cabinetry specifically, we also make custom cabinets to fit anywhere in the house. Dm me @elonmusk https://t.co/iCSjk9zME0
— Don Daniel (@Dmoral22) July 14, 2021
Ha ha, Why did he explain💀🤣💀 https://t.co/CN7u8UGNV6
— FEYI OF SPARKLE BABES (@Auntyfeyi) July 14, 2021
You can’t hate this guy 😄 https://t.co/rC85KpGnTs
— IKE💪NNA (@Saint_Iykay) July 14, 2021
Can’t believe he replied. 😅 https://t.co/DrlYLFNkYo
— Sthembiso Lebuso (@Mbiizozo) July 14, 2021
Elon keeping it real 😂🤣😂 https://t.co/ngFmJkDuSe
— SPACzilla (@spac_zilla) July 14, 2021
A humble and humourous billionaire 😁👏 https://t.co/1yI1CJmVVi
— Kāmîkāzē (@Drewz47) July 14, 2021
I love how my brother took time from building he’s Ark just to clarify this. I’m sure he made another billion with NFT from this tweet. https://t.co/EaE4P3lISU
— 🍑certified Frudie lover🍑 (@Neo_Mahame) July 14, 2021
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-