Elon Musk defends his ‘brutal pic’ with Richard Branson, leaves netizens in splits

The image was originally shared by Richard Branson before his historic space flight.

Billionaire Richard Branson left people around the world in a frenzy as the entrepreneur hurtled into space aboard his own rocket ship this Sunday. Before the historic Virgin Galactic’s flight, he met another space enthusiast, Elon Musk, and a photo of the duo left many intrigued online. Now, Musk’s reply to one such post has left netizens laughing out loud online.

The SpaceX CEO had come to New Mexico to witness the epic flight and wished Branson via Twitter, “Godspeed!” the pair clicked a picture to commemorate the special event. “Big day ahead. Great to start the morning with a friend. Feeling good, feeling excited, feeling ready,” Brason had tweeted while sharing the picture ahead of the Unity 22 Spaceflight launch.

However, what caught the attention of people online was the setting for the historic picture, which was anything but impressive. Photographed in an open kitchen, with a shabby cabinet in the background, and Musk posing barefoot — the picture got many talking on Twitter.

One Twitter user wondered “what’s the point” of being a billionaire if those are the cabinets — particularly unimpressed by the drawer knobs which she dubbed like googly eyes. “How can you be worried about space when you can’t even manage the sh*t right above the ground???” Twitter user Kelsea Bauman-Murphy (@preachy_spice) wrote. Commenting about the shabby decor, she also shared a meme saying: “Money can’t buy you class”.

to have billions of dollars and THOSE cabinets? what’s the point. pic.twitter.com/GK83UwAE7r — Kelsea Bauman-Murphy (@preachy_spice) July 12, 2021

googly eyed ass finishings pic.twitter.com/QOnRAi5oyz — Kelsea Bauman-Murphy (@preachy_spice) July 12, 2021

While the post left many in splits and created a hilarious thread, unexpectedly Musk too joined the conversation, although he wasn’t even tagged. He not only explained the reason behind the unimpressive cabinets, but also blamed Branson and said he wasn’t expecting a 3 am picture before the flight to be posted online.

“It was Richard’s rental house, which overall is great, but I agree regarding the cabinets haha,” he replied. “This was 3am, day of flight. Wasn’t expecting this brutal pic of me to be posted, but oh well,” he added.

It was Richard’s rental house, which overall is great, but I agree regarding the cabinets haha. This was 3am, day of flight. Wasn’t expecting this brutal pic of me to be posted, but oh well. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 14, 2021

The Twitter user also played along and replied: “Elon all I want is for you to have a happy life with nice cabinets and hemmed pants. I also would like money. From you. Please.”

Elon all I want is for you to have a happy life with nice cabinets and hemmed pants. I also would like money. From you. Please. — Kelsea Bauman-Murphy (@preachy_spice) July 14, 2021

His tweets quickly garnered a lot of attention online, with people lauding him for his sense of humour. Others were left in splits that he actually took out time to give an explanation. Many defended him and said that there’s nothing wrong with being humble.

