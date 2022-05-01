Elon Musk responds to US Congresswoman Cortez’s dig, she says it was about Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk has reacted to US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s dig at “some billionaire with an ego problem” and responded by saying, “stop hitting on me, I’m really shy”.

Following Musk’s response, Cortez retorted that she was talking about Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

Cortez had not mentioned anyone’s name and slammed the billionaire saying in the now-deleted tweet, “Tired of having to collectively stress about explosion of hate crimes happening bc some billionaire with an ego problem unilaterally controls a massive communication platform and skews it because Tucker Carlson or Peter Thiel took him to dinner and made him feel special.”

Even though the Twitter conversation has been deleted, Cortez retweeted the screenshot of the exchange and commented, “like I said ego problems.”

Cortez slammed Musk while responding to a comment. “I try to avoid giving people with massive ego complexes like this the attention and QTs/replies they crave and are seeking (when I can help it ),” Cortez wrote.

I try to avoid giving people with massive ego complexes like this the attention and QTs/replies they crave and are seeking (when I can help it 😉) — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) April 30, 2022

Netizens were left confused over who Cortez was talking about in her “some billionaire with an ego problem” tweet. Some speculated that she was referring to Musk as she retweeted the conversation. Meanwhile, some others believed it was about Zuckerberg.

AOC is apparently very proud of her “I was talking about Zuckerberg but ok” reply despite deleting it… — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) April 30, 2022

You were talking about him or not? 🤔 — François (@francois101com) April 30, 2022

@AOC if you were talking about Zuck then you should've said Zuck to begin with. Elon is the billionaire right now that's trending in the news and you say that without clarifying who you were talking about. I also thought you were talking about Elon until you later clarified it. — Robert A. Douglas (@RobertADouglas) April 30, 2022

Notably, former US president Donald Trump had invited Zuckerberg and Facebook board member Peter Thiel for dinner at the White House in October 2019. However, the meeting was not made public and the topic of discussion was not disclosed, as per the NBC report.

Cortez had grilled Zuckerberg in 2019 over the Cambridge Analytica scandal and Facebook’s reluctance to legitimise political advertising.