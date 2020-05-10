‘X Æ A-12’: Elon Musk explains how to pronounce his son’s name

Earlier, Grimes had also tweeted an explanation of the name, where too, Musk had explained about the ‘SR-71’ planes. Earlier, Grimes had also tweeted an explanation of the name, where too, Musk had explained about the ‘SR-71’ planes.

While Elon Musk and his partner Claire Grimes’ creative name for their newborn son ‘X Æ A-12’ left netizens scratching their heads, the CEO of SpaceX has recently explained the meaning and how to pronounce the name and it is not as complicated as many thought it to be.

During a podcast with American comedian Joe Rogan, Musk explained the way to pronounce his son’s name.

Responding to a question asked about his son’s name on ‘The Joe Rogan Experience’, Musk said, “First of all, my partner’s the one that mostly came up with the name. I mean it’s just X, the letter X, and the ‘Æ’ is pronounced, ‘Ash,’ and then, A-12 is my contribution.” He then elaborated that ‘A-12’ stood for “Archangel 12, the precursor to the SR-71, coolest plane ever.”

Watch the video here:

Earlier, Grimes had also tweeted an explanation of the name. There too, Musk had explained about the ‘SR-71′ planes.

“•X, the unknown variable Crossed swords.

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence).

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defences, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent,” read Grimes’ tweet.

•X, the unknown variable ⚔️

•Æ, my elven spelling of Ai (love &/or Artificial intelligence)

•A-12 = precursor to SR-17 (our favorite aircraft). No weapons, no defenses, just speed. Great in battle, but non-violent 🤍

+

(A=Archangel, my favorite song)

(⚔️🐁 metal rat) — ꧁ ༒ Gℜiꪔ⃕es ༒꧂ 🍓🐉🎀 小仙女 (@Grimezsz) May 6, 2020

Since being shared on YouTube, the podcast has been viewed over 8 million times and has been flooded with people reacting to the pronunciation of the name.

However, the unusual name may not be accepted according to Californian state rules, CNN reported. Names can only use the 26 alphabetical characters of the English language, according to the state constitution.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd