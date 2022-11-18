Elon Musk posts tombstone meme, netizens wonder if it’s the end of Twitter

If you are on Twitter, then it would be no surprise to see the chaotic mess it has gotten into ever since Elon Musk’s takeover. There are reports of hundreds of Twitter employees resigning en masse after the billionaire projected a revamp of the microblogging website calling it Twitter 2.0, “a cultural reset of the company”.

There are also reports that Twitter alerted employees that all the office buildings are temporarily closed and badge access has been suspended, effective immediately. Offices will reopen on November 21, it is being reported.

Amid all the chaos, Elon Musk has been posting memes from his official handle and netizens have started wondering whether they are witnessing the end of Twitter. Elon Musk shared the popular meme of a man posing in front of a tombstone. The man holding a victory sign in front of the tombstone has the Twitter logo on his face and the tombstone has the company’s logo as well.

In another tweet, Musk referred to Ligma and Johnson again, the name of two pranksters that he posed with and proclaimed that it was a mistake firing them.

If Musk’s antics aren’t enough, netizens have now begun joking that it is the end of Twitter.

“If the end of Twitter is near, I just wanted to say how much I enjoyed talking to everybody on here. I’ve made many friends and I hope Twitter stays alive so that I can stay in touch with all of you. But if not, it’s been a pleasure,” commented a user. “If Twitter dies tonight, and this ends up being my last ever tweet, just know this: Some of you really, really annoy me,” another posted.

“I’m genuinely curious to know what the end of Twitter would look like. It is it a simultaneous 404 error for everyone, or do users disappear from the site in a rolling wave around the world, tiny lights flickering, then going dark?” another joked. “It’s the last opportunity for you to confess to your Twitter crush. The end is here,” another wrote.

Users also shared photos from Twitter’s San Francisco headquarters where someone reportedly projected multiple messages on the building targeting Musk.

Last week, Twitter fired almost 90 per cent of its India staff. Before that, it laid off approximately 3,700 employees.