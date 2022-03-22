Elon Musk posts his sumo wrestling photo. It’s a reply to a doubting Thomas

After challenging Russian President Vladimir Putin to “single combat” over Ukraine earlier this month, Tesla chief executive Elon Musk has posted a picture of himself sumo wrestling on Twitter. The latest tweet by Musk came after cryptocurrency exchange Binance’s CEO Changpeng Zhao questioned his ability to fight Putin.

On Monday, the world’s richest person said in the comments section about his wrestling opponent, “Managed to throw him, but it cost me smashing my c5-c6 disc & 8 years of mega back pain! Finally fixed with c5-c6 disc fusion.”

Zhao had replied to Musk’s open challenge to Putin earlier this month, “brother, I wish for you to win of course, but the reality is …I haven’t seen your kong fu videos,” wrote Zhao.

Damn, respect! Didn’t know this aspect of you. I also went through a minor back surgeries recently. Still exercising to strengthening my back. Rooting for ya. Please kick ass. 🥷 — CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) March 21, 2022

And on Monday, Zhao responded to Musk’s tweet by saying, “Damn, respect! Didn’t know this aspect of you. I also went through a minor back surgeries recently. Still exercising to strengthening my back. Rooting for ya. Please kick ass.”

Elon Musk’s sumo wrestling photograph has now triggered memes and funny reactions online.

@cz_binance Here’s a leaked footage of @elonmusk at the Shinja DOJO 🥷

Elon you want to become a Killing machine? 🪓 💀 ⚰️ 🤗 hit me up. I got Tacos and mariachis for you too #Shinja pic.twitter.com/JqU7h5zxzW — Daniel Moncada (@DanielMoncada80) March 21, 2022

Best of luck & I wish you don’t get hurt. 💙💙💙💙💙⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹 pic.twitter.com/lpy0F8ZYU2 — Elena Nicoleta Bușoiu (@ElenaBusoiu) March 21, 2022

Picture is quite blurry but why can I see Elon laughing in this “fight”? Is it the diapers? Lmao — Ripple The Dog (XRP) 🍌 (@coded_crypto) March 21, 2022

the whole world is a theater, and the people in it are actors… and the most successful ones are clowns. https://t.co/uG0F5EwiEe — Xum (@xumhar1) March 21, 2022 https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

After Musk openly challenged Putin for “single combat” on Twitter, he has been sharing posts about it. On March 17, he wrote, “Working on Master Plan Part 3.”

Working on Master Plan Part 3 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 17, 2022

Musk, who has more than 78 million followers, even changed his Twitter name to Elona Musk after Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the Chechen Republic, mocked him. The Kremlin ally had advised Musk not to compare himself with Putin.

All this started with Musk’s tweet on March 14. “I hereby challenge Vladimir Putin to single combat Stakes are Ukraine,” he tweeted. “Do you agree to this fight?” he added in the comments section and tagged the Russian president’s Twitter handle.

Notably, Musk has extended support to Ukraine since the Russian invasion began on February 24. He activated Starlink services in the war-torn country following a request by Ukraine’s Vice Prime Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. He also discussed more Starlink services provisions with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy later.