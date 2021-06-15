Elon Musk responds to Anonymous’ cryptocurrency threat with a Hannah Montana meme, and Miley Cyrus is angry

Elon Musk’s love for memes is undeniable. More often than not, instead of making a statement, he resorts to memes to make a point. It was no different this time as he responded with a hacker mask meme, while getting backlash for hackers.

The tweet comes after Musk was ‘threatened’ by an anonymous hackers group for influencing the cryptocurrency market via his tweets. The video shared by the group also dubbed the Tesla chief as a narcissist who was “desperate for attention”.

As the video went viral, it triggered many memes, and Musk, a self proclaimed lover of dank memes, participated in the trend too. Taking a dig at the hackers group, he wrote: “Hannah Montana is actually Miley Cyrus.”

Cyrus rose to fame playing the dual role in Disney’s hit show Hannah Montana back in early 2000s. She has since evolved as a pop-star, who is miles away the image of a Disney child artist. A decade after the show ended, Cyrus was caught a little off-guard as Musk mentioned Hannah Montana.

“What the **** Elon Musk?” she responded to the meme. “I told you that in confidence! You can build a rocket but can’t keep a damn secret?!?!” Cyrus wrote to her SNL co-host.

After Cyrus’ sarcastic tweet, Musk too played along and quipped that it wasn’t his fault as “133T H4X0R”, a slang for elite hacker, got his phone. “Nuthin I could do. Sorry babe,” the SpaceX CEO added.

133T H4X0R got my phone. Nuthin I could do. Sorry babe. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 15, 2021

Their candid chat left many fans in splits on the microblogging site, with many joining the conversation, and coming up with their own anonymous hackers’ meme.