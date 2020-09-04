Elon Musk shares photos of homework from college and here’s how netizens reacted

Elon Musk recently shared several images of homework from his college days, triggering a wide variety of reactions online.
The Tesla and SpaceX CEO took to Twitter on August 30 and wrote, “Just learned that my physics prof from Penn is head of Fermilab & still has some of my old homework.”
Just learned that my physics prof from Penn is head of Fermilab & still has some of my old homework ☺️
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 30, 2020
Many who came across Musk’s tweet persuaded him to share images of the homework. After first saying it was “It’s too embarrassing”, the 49-year-old finally gave in.
Yeah, he sent it to me through a mutual physics prof friend at Caltech/CERN. Very basic stuff. pic.twitter.com/CI2DZEGjcB
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 30, 2020
The series of images showed his name ‘Elon Musk’ written on top of the sheet. The photos also triggered a lot of reactions online.
Love this!! My son keeps all his engineering classes homework. 😊🥰
— patricia escobedo (@pescobedofrutos) August 30, 2020
5/5 pic.twitter.com/eqcafCI2y0
— Eva Fox 🦊 (@EvaFoxU) September 1, 2020
Idk why but seeing this gave me hope at getting an A+ this semester in Physics! 🥺
— Hi, Im Vinny. (@Vinny__Winny) September 1, 2020
“Hey it works” pic.twitter.com/ewMhHArd6I
— PJ (@sweetgodivagirl) August 30, 2020
Why was your handwriting in 144p?
— ͏͏͏͏͏͏ (@stephenpallotta) September 1, 2020
Scale of 1-10, how much did you enjoy doing this?
— K10✨ (@Kristennetten) September 1, 2020
Sweet! It should be framed all fancy with Tesla and SpaceX crests! pic.twitter.com/AoU1ysmQmT
— Sonny Garza (@SonnyGarza9) August 30, 2020
