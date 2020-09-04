scorecardresearch
Friday, September 04, 2020
Elon Musk shares photos of homework from college and here’s how netizens reacted

Many who came across Elon Musk’s tweet persuaded him to share images of the homework. After first saying it was “It’s too embarrassing”, the 49-year-old finally gave in.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | September 4, 2020 4:23:57 pm
Elon Musk recently shared several images of homework from his college days, triggering a wide variety of reactions online.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO took to Twitter on August 30 and wrote, “Just learned that my physics prof from Penn is head of Fermilab & still has some of my old homework.”

Many who came across Musk’s tweet persuaded him to share images of the homework. After first saying it was “It’s too embarrassing”, the 49-year-old finally gave in.

The series of images showed his name ‘Elon Musk’ written on top of the sheet. The photos also triggered a lot of reactions online.

