Elon Musk shares photos of homework from college and here’s how netizens reacted

Elon Musk recently shared several images of homework from his college days, triggering a wide variety of reactions online.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO took to Twitter on August 30 and wrote, “Just learned that my physics prof from Penn is head of Fermilab & still has some of my old homework.”

Just learned that my physics prof from Penn is head of Fermilab & still has some of my old homework ☺️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 30, 2020

Many who came across Musk’s tweet persuaded him to share images of the homework. After first saying it was “It’s too embarrassing”, the 49-year-old finally gave in.

Yeah, he sent it to me through a mutual physics prof friend at Caltech/CERN. Very basic stuff. pic.twitter.com/CI2DZEGjcB — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 30, 2020

The series of images showed his name ‘Elon Musk’ written on top of the sheet. The photos also triggered a lot of reactions online.

Love this!! My son keeps all his engineering classes homework. 😊🥰 — patricia escobedo (@pescobedofrutos) August 30, 2020

Idk why but seeing this gave me hope at getting an A+ this semester in Physics! 🥺 — Hi, Im Vinny. (@Vinny__Winny) September 1, 2020

Why was your handwriting in 144p? — ͏͏͏͏͏͏ (@stephenpallotta) September 1, 2020

Scale of 1-10, how much did you enjoy doing this? — K10✨ (@Kristennetten) September 1, 2020

Sweet! It should be framed all fancy with Tesla and SpaceX crests! pic.twitter.com/AoU1ysmQmT — Sonny Garza (@SonnyGarza9) August 30, 2020

