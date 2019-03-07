In latest viral post Elon Musk photoshops his face in pictures of The Rock

It’s no secret that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk loves memes. After sharing many popular memes online, Musk recently photoshopped his face on pictures of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in a series of photos and the tweet has since gone viral.

The billionaire shared multiple photos of his face photoshopped on the sculpted physique of the actor and bragged on the microblogging saying, “Yeah, I lift a little…”

Yeah, I lift a little … pic.twitter.com/UAJdv8qSw1 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2019

Given Musk’s popularity, the tweet garnered a lot of attention very quickly and went viral, with over 6.9 lakhs likes and 1.2 lakh retweets at the time this was written.

Soon, followers and meme-makers began responding with their own versions of the meme, and now there are many photos of Musk’s face on different people’s bodies. Here are some examples:

Also, meet Elon Degeneres pic.twitter.com/r6xUGzOngD — Anis Muslić ⣢ (@0xUID) March 6, 2019

You shouldn’t have said anything pic.twitter.com/E2s7gact3B — Samuel Artson (@SamJonesArt) March 6, 2019

Obviously Photoshop. The bottom right one was stolen from me personal collection. pic.twitter.com/vKyOpns8JD — Cookie 🍪 (@Crypto_C00kie) March 6, 2019

And then even The Rock got involved. Replying to his tweet, Johnson showered Musk with praise. “He’s. A. Beast. @elonmusk Handsome SOB too!” the actor wrote.

To which Musk replied saying, “Oh stop, you’ll make me blush.”

Oh stop, you’ll make me blush ☺️ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2019

The Rock promised the billionaire a treat.

Tequila and steak on me one day, my friend 🥃👊🏾 https://t.co/cf1xMuAzMd — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) March 6, 2019

Many fans of the billionaire said the photos were the epic crossover and perfect.

Wow. Rock’s body goes perfect with your face too 👍 https://t.co/eZzsIDgGW0 — Fahad Ali (@fahadmehtabali) March 7, 2019

I don’t know if I’m disturbed by this or suddenly attracted to Elon Musk. Maybe both? https://t.co/pFZpft2HcW — VickyVeil (@TheVicky2) March 7, 2019

The resemblance is quite striking! Took me a long time to figure out the photoshoped face hahaha! 11/10 superb would see again https://t.co/d0PL3pQ0JC — Rheimaru Boado (@RheimaruBoado) March 7, 2019

That’s a perfect duo😏😎 pic.twitter.com/xdBZsiLC26 — Reflect face swap (@reflecttech_) March 6, 2019

Two of my heroes. Lit. Could probably just start throwing the rockets into space — Corey Engel (@realCoreyEngel) March 6, 2019