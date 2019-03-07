Toggle Menu
In latest viral post Elon Musk photoshops his face in pictures of The Rock

The billionaire shared multiple photos of his face photoshopped on the sculpted physique of the actor and bragged on the microblogging saying, "Yeah, I lift a little…"

Epic crossover no one asked for was too happy to witness it!

It’s no secret that Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk loves memes. After sharing many popular memes online, Musk recently photoshopped his face on pictures of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson in a series of photos and the tweet has since gone viral.

Given Musk’s popularity, the tweet garnered a lot of attention very quickly and went viral, with over 6.9 lakhs likes and 1.2 lakh retweets at the time this was written.

Soon, followers and meme-makers began responding with their own versions of the meme, and now there are many photos of Musk’s face on different people’s bodies. Here are some examples:

And then even The Rock got involved. Replying to his tweet, Johnson showered Musk with praise. “He’s. A. Beast. @elonmusk Handsome SOB too!” the actor wrote.

To which Musk replied saying, “Oh stop, you’ll make me blush.”

The Rock promised the billionaire a treat.

 

Many fans of the billionaire said the photos were the epic crossover and perfect.

