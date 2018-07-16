Follow Us:
Monday, July 16, 2018

Elon Musk calls man who helped in Thai cave rescue a ‘pedo’; garners flak on the Internet

Although Elon Musk was quick to delete both the tweets, his remarks came into the notice of the cave diver as well as the rest of the Internet users, who were quick to take screenshots of his comments when they were up.

elon musk, elon musk thai cave rescue, elon musk pedo british cave rescue, elon musk thai cave rescuer pedo, elon musk Twitter, elon musk thai cave rescue, Indian express, Indian express news Elon Musk, among many across the world who had volunteered to help the Wild Boards soccer team members, had delivered a mini-submarine to the cave site to ease the rescue process. (Source: File Photo)

It was only a few days ago that the whole of the world came together in prayers and hope turned into happiness after 12 boys and their coach were rescued from a cave in Thailand. Elon Musk, among many across the world who had volunteered to help the Wild Boards soccer team members, had delivered a mini-submarine to the cave site to ease the rescue process. Vernon Unsworth, a British cave diver, in an interview recently, said that the sub-marine “had absolutely no chance of working”. The Tesla chief executive took to Twitter to angrily respond to the Unsworth’s remarks and in the process, called him a “pedo”. After Kevin Beaumont, a Twitter user, pointed out that Musk had called 63-year-old Unsworth a “pedo”, according to a report by The Guardian, he responded with “Bet ya a signed dollar it’s true.”

Although Musk was quick to delete both the tweets, his remarks came into the notice of Unsworth as well as the rest of the Internet. As a result, he garnered a lot of flak for his poor choice of words. The cave diver said he was “astonished and very angry” at Musk’s Twitter attack on him and upon asked if he would consider going the legal way to give Musk a befitting reply, he said “Yes, it’s not finished.”

Here are some of the responses his tasteless attack on Unsworth garnered on Twitter.

