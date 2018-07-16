Elon Musk calls man who helped in Thai cave rescue a ‘pedo’; garners flak on the Internet

Elon Musk, among many across the world who had volunteered to help the Wild Boards soccer team members, had delivered a mini-submarine to the cave site to ease the rescue process. (Source: File Photo) Elon Musk, among many across the world who had volunteered to help the Wild Boards soccer team members, had delivered a mini-submarine to the cave site to ease the rescue process. (Source: File Photo)

It was only a few days ago that the whole of the world came together in prayers and hope turned into happiness after 12 boys and their coach were rescued from a cave in Thailand. Elon Musk, among many across the world who had volunteered to help the Wild Boards soccer team members, had delivered a mini-submarine to the cave site to ease the rescue process. Vernon Unsworth, a British cave diver, in an interview recently, said that the sub-marine “had absolutely no chance of working”. The Tesla chief executive took to Twitter to angrily respond to the Unsworth’s remarks and in the process, called him a “pedo”. After Kevin Beaumont, a Twitter user, pointed out that Musk had called 63-year-old Unsworth a “pedo”, according to a report by The Guardian, he responded with “Bet ya a signed dollar it’s true.”

Although Musk was quick to delete both the tweets, his remarks came into the notice of Unsworth as well as the rest of the Internet. As a result, he garnered a lot of flak for his poor choice of words. The cave diver said he was “astonished and very angry” at Musk’s Twitter attack on him and upon asked if he would consider going the legal way to give Musk a befitting reply, he said “Yes, it’s not finished.”

Here are some of the responses his tasteless attack on Unsworth garnered on Twitter.

Oh, sorry, he’s calling the guy who found the children a pedo. Real classy, @elonmusk. pic.twitter.com/RwWWrLozOE — Kevin Beaumont (@GossiTheDog) July 15, 2018

It’s midnight. A forest clearing. Elon Musk mutters to himself over a pond, his face ashen. “They’re… heroes… I should… congratulate them…” Scowling reflection of Elon Musk, staring up from the water: “call him a pedo” — Andre H (@andre_hopping) July 16, 2018

Elon Musk has erroneously called the Thai cave rescuer a pedo because his submarine wasn’t used. What a shitty, self-aggrandising, petulant fucking child. The mission wasn’t about you, asshole. pic.twitter.com/ibV158wCum — Ryan Brown ?? (@Toadsanime) July 15, 2018

Elon Musk: “The billionaire label is almost always used to denigrate the subject.” Also Elon Musk: “The diver who rescued those kids is a pedo.” — BenDavid Grabinski (@bdgrabinski) July 15, 2018

I’m not sure that Elon Musk, Genius, really thought through the implications of saying the only reason someone would help in the cave rescue is because they’re a pedo — Sarah Ditum (@sarahditum) July 15, 2018

What do you think of the situation? Let us know in the comments’ section below.

