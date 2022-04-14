scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 14, 2022
#ElonMuskTwitter trends after Tesla CEO offers to buy Twitter, memes galore

The news left netizens shocked and memes flooded the micro-blogging platform.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi
April 14, 2022 6:55:19 pm
Elon Musk, Elon Musk offers to buy Twitter, ElonMuskTwitter, Twitter, Elon Musk, indian expressWhile some users were delighted with Musk's decision and viewed it as an impetus for free speech, some others were curious about the Twitter board members' situation.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk on Thursday offered to buy Twitter, just days after he declined the offer to join the company’s board.

At 4:53 pm, Musk tweeted, “I made an offer” and attached his letter to Twitter Chairman Bret Taylor. “I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy. However, since making my investment I now realize the company will neither thrive nor serve this societal imperative in its current form. Twitter needs to be transformed as a private company.”

“As a result, I am offering to buy 100% of Twitter for $54.20 per share in cash, a 54% premium over the day before I began investing in Twitter and a 38% premium over the day before my investment was publicly announced. My offer is my best and final offer and if it is not accepted, I would need to reconsider my position as a shareholder. Twitter has extraordinary potential. I will unlock it,” he added.

The news left netizens shocked and memes flooded the micro-blogging platform. While some users were delighted with Musk’s decision and viewed it as an impetus for free speech, some others were curious about the Twitter board members’ situation.

Musk was to join the Twitter board. However, Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal Monday announced that Musk has “decided not to join our board of directors”.

Before that, Musk made suggestions for a slew of changes including adding an edit button, altering Twitter Blue premium subscription services, removing the letter ‘w’ from Twitter, and converting the company headquarters in San Francisco to a homeless shelter. Even before disclosing his 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter, Musk had tweeted that he was planning to create a new social media platform.

