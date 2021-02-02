Elon Musk says he’s off Twitter ‘for a while’, gets everyone talking

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk announced he is taking a break from Twitter, yet again, and soon it created a huge buzz on the platform. From speculations to jokes and memes, netizens had hilarious reactions to his announcement, which led to his name trending on the micro-blogging site.

“Off Twitter for a while,” the 49-year-old billionaire wrote — just as he had written in June 2020. However, his break was short-lived then, lasting only two days.

Off Twitter for a while — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 2, 2021

The announcement comes a day after Musk’s debut on a new social-conversation app Clubhouse. The entrepreneur had a wild talk on the new platform, ranging from wiring a monkey’s brain for video gaming to the entrepreneur’s grilling of Robinhood’s chief executive — all while many users were unable to join because of the surge in demand to hear him speak.

Soon, his tweet created a buzz online — with some saying he is “off to Mars”, while others joked Twitter’s stocks will fall after his announcement. Many fans also requested him not to leave as they jokingly said that they need investment advice.

Which one will you fly? 😊 Happy Holiday on Mars BTW. pic.twitter.com/23hTo1YgIW — Sagittarius A* (@universecel) February 2, 2021

Off Twitter for a while, catch me on clubhouse 🤣 — Josh Cunningham (@Josh1C) February 2, 2021

So the stock exchanges gonna be stable for a while.😂 https://t.co/LXeRybdL27 — Siddharth Partani (@sidharth1904) February 2, 2021

SEC gave his lawyer a call 🤣 https://t.co/DIMlMJ1Yk6 — Yemi 📸 (@olayem1_) February 2, 2021

[furiously researches how to purchase stock in something called “Off Twitter for awhile”] https://t.co/qDordLYPmn — Dimetap🍇Bordeauxchambord (@DavidBowiesCock) February 2, 2021

Translation: https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png “from now on full time #dogecoin shilling with my secret toon character profile.” https://t.co/ieSkU8lCnk — ✨ Church of Pumps ✨ (@ChurchOfPumps) February 2, 2021

Elon just discovered yield farming https://t.co/Z4MgvB03VZ — Anthony Sassano | sassal.eth 🏴 (@sassal0x) February 2, 2021

Off Twitter for a while = This is the right decision @elonmusk!😎👌👍👏 https://t.co/8hcxzEUYUR pic.twitter.com/J53EbWLRRE — 🔮Hermione’s πολιτική archive (@archivpolitique) February 2, 2021

Musk has used his presence on the platform to send share prices of several companies soaring, leaving stock markets in a frenzy. Last week, he tweeted in support of a group of retail investors on website Reddit who had coordinated to buy shares in Gamestop, a struggling games company, pushing the chain’s share price up by more than 680 per cent, according to CNN.

A post hours later about his love for the retail website Etsy, too, pushed the company’s share price up by as much as 8 per cent, CNBC reported.