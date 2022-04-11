scorecardresearch
Monday, April 11, 2022
After announcement that Elon Musk won’t join Twitter’s board, netizens guess reasons

The development has left netizens shocked and they have started guessing the reasons behind Musk's retraction.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 11, 2022 11:14:56 am
Elon Musk not joining Twitter board, Elon Musk, Twitter board, memes on Elon Musk, Twitter, Parag Agrawal, indian expressA user raked up the meme Musk shared three days ago, showing him attending a Twitter board meeting in style.

After all the hue and cry by Twitter’s largest shareholder Elon Musk over bringing changes to the social media platform, the company’s CEO Parag Agrawal said the billionaire has “decided not to join our board of directors”.

Musk was to join the Twitter board after the background check and formal acceptance. Notably, Agrawal mentioned that they believed Musk would have acted in the best interests of the company and all shareholders if he joined the board of directors.

Agrawal also said there will be distractions ahead, but their goals and priorities remain unchanged. “The decisions we make and how we execute is in our hands, no one else’s,” he added.

A day after the SpaceX CEO disclosed that he acquired a 9.2 per cent stake in Twitter, Agrawal on April 5 said that the company would name the top shareholder to its board.

After Agarwal’s announcement, Musk also tweeted an emoji at 9:57 am.

The development has left netizens shocked and they have started guessing the reasons behind Musk’s retraction. A user raked up the meme Musk shared three days ago, showing him attending a Twitter board meeting in style. Some guessed that he refrained from the background check, others thought that it was Musk’s tactic to take over the company completely.

Some users also poked fun at Musk’s April 10 suggestion for Twitter Blue premium subscription services, removing the letter ‘w’ from Twitter, and converting the company headquarters in San Francisco to a homeless shelter.

Musk first tweeted a poll on March 25, nearly 10 days after he had already acquired the stake, asking his followers if Twitter rigorously adhered to the principles of free speech.

He then conducted a poll on Twitter asking if the social media platform needs an edit button. Before that, he had tweeted that he is seriously thinking about starting a new social media platform.

