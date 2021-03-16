Netizens react with memes and jokes as Elon Musk unveils NFT-themed song

“I’m selling this song about NFTs as an NFT”, the Tesla CEO wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, where he shared a video to the song. The video has already garnered over 6 million views.

Billionaire Elon Musk bestowed himself the title of ‘Technoking of Tesla’ after unveiling a song on non-fungible token or NFT, with the electronic music track triggering a wide range of memes and jokes online.

NFT is a new type of digital asset that is authenticated by blockchain.

The music video features a “Vanity Trophy” orbiting around a golden orb. The track has the word “NFT” on loop, with lyrics like “NFT for your vanity” and “computers never sleep.”

I’m selling this song about NFTs as an NFT pic.twitter.com/B4EZLlesPx — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 15, 2021

The video also features a dog meme, which is based on the Dogecoin cryptocurrency. Musk had recently promoted dogecoin on the social media site, which has caused the prices of the cryptocurrency to go up.

While it is not yet clear whether Musk actually plans to sell the music, or where and when he plans to sell it, netizens had a field day, reacting to the music with memes and jokes.

Take a look at how people reacted to the NFT themed song here:

This song actually slaps, is this dropping on Emo G Records? — 💸💸💸 (@itsALLrisky) March 15, 2021

How about this model instead of NFT’s?? 🚀🚀🚀 pic.twitter.com/82auqEYRFh — Vedant Joshi (@VersaVejo) March 15, 2021

Those diamond hands though~!!!!! — Jason A. Williams 🚀 (@GoingParabolic) March 16, 2021

Can’t wait for all the remixes — OpenSea (@opensea) March 15, 2021

This would look good in your collection too pic.twitter.com/JNx0NG8zaL — Vincenzo Landino 🥬 (@vincenzolandino) March 15, 2021

Finally a reason to collab. 👋 — Bored Elon Musk (@BoredElonMusk) March 15, 2021

do you accept magic internet money? pic.twitter.com/BP7qe9pFRz — Documenting Bitcoin 📄 (@DocumentingBTC) March 15, 2021

Collab bro? — 🌴🦎Oliver Heldens 🐨🕺🏻 (@OliverHeldens) March 16, 2021