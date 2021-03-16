scorecardresearch
Tuesday, March 16, 2021
Netizens react with memes and jokes as Elon Musk unveils NFT-themed song

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
March 16, 2021 1:00:15 pm
Billionaire Elon Musk bestowed himself the title of ‘Technoking of Tesla’ after unveiling a song on non-fungible token or NFT, with the electronic music track triggering a wide range of memes and jokes online.

NFT is a new type of digital asset that is authenticated by blockchain.

“I’m selling this song about NFTs as an NFT”, the Tesla CEO wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, where he shared a video of the song.  The video has already garnered over 6 million views.

The music video features a “Vanity Trophy” orbiting around a golden orb. The track has the word “NFT” on loop, with lyrics like “NFT for your vanity” and “computers never sleep.”

The video also features a dog meme, which is based on the Dogecoin cryptocurrency. Musk had recently promoted dogecoin on the social media site, which has caused the prices of the cryptocurrency to go up.

While it is not yet clear whether Musk actually plans to sell the music, or where and when he plans to sell it, netizens had a field day, reacting to the music with memes and jokes.

Take a look at how people reacted to the NFT themed song here:

