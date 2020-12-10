scorecardresearch
Thursday, December 10, 2020
‘Mars, here we come’: Netizens react as SpaceX rocket explodes on landing, remains a success though

The official account of Space X - the Aerospace technology company founded by Musk - shared with its followers the link to the live launch of the spacecraft.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | December 10, 2020 9:41:46 pm
elon musk, elon musk space x, elon musk trending, SpaceX Mars rocket prototype, s8 video, twitter reactions, indian express, indian express newsThe launch and the landing, even though it did not turn out to be as planned, triggered an avalanche of reactions on social media.

A rocket built by Elon Musk’s SpaceX to test technology which one-day might ferry humans to Mars went as planned only to crash into the ground upon landing. While the rocket burst into flames near the landing pad, the mission was a success.

The rocket is an early development model of Starship, which according to a CNN report is a 160-foot-tall spaceship proposed by Musk to be used for hauling satellites into the Earth’s orbit, ferrying people between cities at lightening speed and eventually to Mars.

Following the landing, Musk congratulated his team as well as explained the cause for the explosion. “Fuel header tank pressure was low during landing burn, causing touchdown velocity to be high & RUD, but we got all the data we needed! Congrats SpaceX team hell yeah!!”

