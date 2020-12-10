‘Mars, here we come’: Netizens react as SpaceX rocket explodes on landing, remains a success though

The launch and the landing, even though it did not turn out to be as planned, triggered an avalanche of reactions on social media.

A rocket built by Elon Musk’s SpaceX to test technology which one-day might ferry humans to Mars went as planned only to crash into the ground upon landing. While the rocket burst into flames near the landing pad, the mission was a success.

The rocket is an early development model of Starship, which according to a CNN report is a 160-foot-tall spaceship proposed by Musk to be used for hauling satellites into the Earth’s orbit, ferrying people between cities at lightening speed and eventually to Mars.

The official account of Space X shared with its followers the link to the live launch of the spacecraft.

Watch the video here:

Following the landing, Musk congratulated his team as well as explained the cause for the explosion. “Fuel header tank pressure was low during landing burn, causing touchdown velocity to be high & RUD, but we got all the data we needed! Congrats SpaceX team hell yeah!!”

Fuel header tank pressure was low during landing burn, causing touchdown velocity to be high & RUD, but we got all the data we needed! Congrats SpaceX team hell yeah!! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 9, 2020

The launch and the landing, even though it did not turn out as planned, triggered an avalanche of reactions on social media.

That was the most insane thing I’ve ever seen!!! — Zack (@BLKMDL3) December 9, 2020

also successfully the most exciting thing i’ve ever watched — danielle x (@lovemesomemusk) December 9, 2020

Well done @SpaceX …all the best for the next journey of #Starship ..to space and beyond! — Amit Paranjape (@aparanjape) December 10, 2020

Incredible effort. Absolutely nuts. Can’t stop smiling. (someone was def tripping when Starship’s belly-flop was conceived–nuts!) — stevenmarkryan (@stevenmarkryan) December 9, 2020

That was incredible! SN9 up next, eh? pic.twitter.com/BL0wethTIQ — Adam Klotz (@AdamKlotz_) December 9, 2020

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd