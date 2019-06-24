Toggle Menu
Elon Musk mistakes moon for Mars, gets trolled on Twitter

Many users responded with tweets pointing out the irony and calling out Musk on literally that one subject he is supposed to be acquainted with; space.

However, Musk was quick to laugh it off and responded with a witty tweet that read, “moon too”.

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, took to Twitter on Sunday and posted a picture with the tagline that read, “Occupy Mars”. The picture depicts what seems to be Mars, but it’s not. The Tesla CEO seems to have mixed up the picture of Mars with that of the moon, garnering a variety of reactions from the users online. While some reprimand him for his ignorance, others trolled him for the gaffe.

The post came soon after the US President Donald Trump’s tweet, who went on to claim that the moon was a part of mars. Which is why many netizens are in a state of confusion wondering whether it was an honest mistake on the part of Musk, or was he simply mocking Trump?

A user also pointed out how typing “lunar eclipse 2018” or “blood moon” would perhaps yield the same results.

While others even took the opportunity to correct it, or, well, make memes about it.

Another section also saw it as a response to US president Donald Trump’s tweet, telling NASA to focus on capturing mars, “of which the moon is a part”.

