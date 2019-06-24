Elon Musk mistakes moon for Mars, gets trolled on Twitter

Elon Musk, CEO of SpaceX, took to Twitter on Sunday and posted a picture with the tagline that read, “Occupy Mars”. The picture depicts what seems to be Mars, but it’s not. The Tesla CEO seems to have mixed up the picture of Mars with that of the moon, garnering a variety of reactions from the users online. While some reprimand him for his ignorance, others trolled him for the gaffe.

The post came soon after the US President Donald Trump’s tweet, who went on to claim that the moon was a part of mars. Which is why many netizens are in a state of confusion wondering whether it was an honest mistake on the part of Musk, or was he simply mocking Trump?

A user also pointed out how typing “lunar eclipse 2018” or “blood moon” would perhaps yield the same results.

However, Musk was quick to laugh it off and responded with a witty tweet that read, “moon too”.

🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 23, 2019

Moon too — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 23, 2019

Many users responded with tweets pointing out the irony and calling out Musk on literally that one subject he is supposed to be acquainted with; space.

Hey Super Space Genius, that’s the moon in a total lunar eclipse https://t.co/osZjHnarfK — The Jupiter Girl (@upulie) June 23, 2019

The hero who is going to colonize Mars doesn’t know what Mars looks like. Fantastic! — Ed McCabe (@eddiemac3356) June 23, 2019

While others even took the opportunity to correct it, or, well, make memes about it.

We should go here instead pic.twitter.com/lHMnfYjSLJ — Targetedfox (@Targetedfox) June 23, 2019

hey wrong planet but i fixed it for you pic.twitter.com/zM6blh1IKx — obama means family (@Maskfield) June 23, 2019

Another section also saw it as a response to US president Donald Trump’s tweet, telling NASA to focus on capturing mars, “of which the moon is a part”.

For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon – We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 7, 2019

I choose to believe that this is just amazingly subtle shade on the president. Disclaimer I own Tesla Stock. — Ivan Orion (@UrUsoBu1) June 24, 2019