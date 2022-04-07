scorecardresearch
Thursday, April 07, 2022
Elon Musk made Twitter’s board member, netizens wonder what his next move would be

Musk was made a Twitter board member on April 5, 2022.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
April 7, 2022 8:53:33 pm
Elon Musk Twitter, Musk tweets about first twitter board meeting, Twitter edit button, Musk Twitter, Indian ExpressOn Monday, Elon Musk acquired 9.2 percent stake in Twitter, worth almost three billion dollars.

On Monday, Elon Musk acquired 9.2 per cent stake, worth USD 3 billion, in Twitter, making him the largest stakeholder in the company.

A day after, on April 5, the billionaire joined Twitter’s board. 

Welcoming Musk to the board, Parag Agrawal, the Chief Executive Officer of Twitter, wrote, “I’m excited to share that we’re appointing @elonmusk to our board! Through conversations with Elon in recent weeks, it became clear to us that he would bring great value to our Board.”



He further added, “He’s both a passionate believer and intense critic of the service which is exactly what we need on @Twitter, and in the boardroom, to make us stronger in the long-term. Welcome Elon!”. 

On Thursday, Musk tweeted a picture with the caption, “Twitter’s next board meeting is gonna be lit”. Soon this tweet went viral with more than 50,000 retweets and almost five lakh likes in less than a day. 

The simple tweet got the netizens wondering about the next move of Tesla and SpaceX CEO. 

Many people speculated that with Musk on board, Twitter will finally launch the much-debated “edit feature”. Musk had earlier held a Twitter poll in which he asked users if they want an edit button. In the poll 73.6 per cent of people voted for “yes”, while the remaining 26.4 per cent voted “no”.  

It will be interesting to see what changes Musk’s involvement brings to the microblogging site. Experts believe that having Musk, who is one of the richest persons in the world, may help Twitter financially. 

