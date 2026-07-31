‘More Elon than Elon’: Chinese restaurant owner’s resemblance stuns the Internet

Ma admitted that the sudden attention has been overwhelming. Customer numbers at his restaurant are doubling as people arrive hoping to meet him

A barbecue restaurant owner in China has unexpectedly found himself in the spotlight after social media users pointed out that he bears an uncanny resemblance to billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk. The comparison has fuelled a flood of memes, jokes, and curious visitors eager to see the lookalike in person.

The buzz began on July 26 when a video of Ma Jianping, 48, serving food at his restaurant in Tongchuan, Shaanxi province, went viral on Douyin, China’s version of TikTok. The clip racked up more than 1.3 million likes, turning the once low-key eatery into an online attraction.

As reported by Hongxing News, locals had been comparing Ma to Musk long before his video exploded online. Many also found it amusing that his surname, “Ma,” sounds similar to the first syllable of Musk’s name in Chinese pronunciation.